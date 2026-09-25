China’s President Xi Jingping appeared highly amused during his White House visit on Thursday, after President Donald Trump showed him a picture of an autopen meant to mock the Biden administration.

Last year, Trump hung a photo of an autopen signing former President Joe Biden’s name in the presidential portrait gallery, instead of his likeness.

This was meant to highlight accusations that Biden officials issued pardons, executive orders, and other presidential proclamations without approval, due to the former president’s cognitive decline.

The White House’s official X account shared the interaction between the two world leaders, writing, “‘This is the autopen… it’s Biden.’ President Trump shows off the legendary Presidential Walk of Fame to President Xi.”

“This is the autopen… it’s Biden.” 🤣 President Trump shows off the legendary Presidential Walk of Fame to President Xi. pic.twitter.com/qUQEM6XoLj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2026

Xi can be seen laughing heartily when Trump points out the picture, after which the president gave Xi a pat on the arm, before the surrounding aides laughed as well.

In October 2025, the House Oversight Committee released a report regarding the autopen scandal titled: “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House.”

“The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid,” said Oversight GOP Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky.

“Our report reveals how key aides colluded to mislead the public and the extraordinary measures they took to sustain the appearance of presidential authority as Biden’s capacity to function independently diminished,” he continued.

“Executive actions performed by Biden White House staff and signed by autopen are null and void. We are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of these executive actions and scrutinize key Biden aides who took the Fifth to hide their participation in the cover-up.”

Comer added, “The D.C. Board of Medicine must also review the actions taken by President Biden’s physician to hide his true condition. We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability.”

The report was based on 14 depositions and transcribed interviews with top Biden aides and accused Congressional Democrats of acting apathetic about the possibility of federal fraud.

Despite the report, and pressure from Trump, no one was criminally charged and the Department of Justice was unable to build a case, shelving the matter entirely earlier this year.

Biden also escaped charges in 2024 related to his mishandling of classified materials, after special counsel Robert Hur determined that he would be seen as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” Hur’s report read. “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

The report did state, however, that their investigation “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

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