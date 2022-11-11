Trump Gets Endorsement from High-Profile Republican Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Run

With former President Donald Trump set to make a “very big announcement” on Tuesday, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik officially endorsed Trump for president in 2024.

Stefanik is the first member of Congress to endorse Trump’s candidacy, Breitbart reported.

Stefanik explained in a statement that she sees Trump as the leader of the Republican Party.

“Under his presidency, America was strong at home and abroad, our economy was red hot, our border was secure, our neighborhoods were safe, our law enforcement was respected, and our enemies feared us,” Stefanik’s statement said.

“We cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden’s failed policies that have led to the inflation crisis, border crisis, and crime crisis. It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.

“Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today. President Trump has always put America First, and I look forward to supporting him so we can save America,” the statement added.

Stefanik also commented on the midterm elections, which have left control of Congress swinging in the balance.

“What the media fails to report is that we just won the midterms and flipped the House,” Stefanik said. With some races still uncalled, there is not yet a definite majority in the House or Senate.

Trump has been hinting for some time at another presidential run and on Monday evening at a rally in Ohio said that he would be making a big announcement on Nov. 15, The Associated Press reported.

However, there has been a mixed response among conservatives to the possibility of another Trump campaign, particularly in light of the midterm elections.

Some have said it would be preferable for Trump not to run again.

“Time to move on from Trump,” the conservative social media account Reagan Battalion tweeted on Tuesday.

Time to move on from Trump — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 9, 2022

Others have noted that several Trump-backed candidates lost or are behind in races yet to be called.

Mehmet Oz was endorsed by Trump but lost the Pennsylvania Senate race to John Fetterman. Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed for the Arizona governorship, is trailing her Democratic opponent as Arizona works to tally the votes.

Others don’t like that Trump criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won re-election in a landslide and whom many think would be a strong 2024 candidate.

Despite some conservatives’ reservations about Trump’s candidacy, others are joining Stefanik and siding with him.

J.D. Vance, who just won the Senate race in Ohio with an endorsement from Trump, voiced his support for the former president.

“Every year, the media writes Donald Trump’s political obituary. And every year, we’re quickly reminded that Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party,” Vance said, according to The New York Times.

