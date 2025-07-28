Trump Gets Fed Up with Putin, Pulls Previous Offer and Sets a New Deadline

President Donald Trump vented his exasperation with Russin leader Vladimir Putin on Monday and said he is slicing his original deadline for Russia to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine or face economic punishment.

On July 14, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to move forward on Trump’s efforts to stop the war that started in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. On Monday, Trump said he’s no longer interested in waiting that long.

Trump began his presidency confident that he could bring Ukraine and Russia to the table, but in recent weeks has become more and more critical of Russia.

“I’m gonna make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days, from today,” Trump said in a video posted to social media.

“There’s no reason in waiting. No reason in waiting. … I wanna be generous, but we don’t see any progress being made,” Trump said.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is DONE with Putin. He just said he’s lowering the initial 50 day deadline for sanctions on them to 10 days… “I’m gonna make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days, from TODAY. There’s NO reason in waiting. No reason in waiting. I wanna be generous,… pic.twitter.com/rNkVyTzNzv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2025

“I’m not so interested in talking anymore,” Trump said as he talked to the media as he sat with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, according to Fox News.

“He talks — we have such nice conversations, such respectful and nice conversation. And then people die the following night,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said he had become frustrated that talking with Putin never led to results.

“I would have said five times we would have had a deal. I’ve spoken to President Putin a lot. I always got along with him very well,” Trump said in a video posted to X by C-SPAN.

“We thought we had that settled numerous times,” he said.

“And then President Putin goes out and such, launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have bodies lying all over the street,” Trump said. “And I say, that’s not the way to do it. So we’ll see what happens.”

President Trump: “I’m disappointed in President Putin. I’m very disappointed in him, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/fNUKsVSVei — CSPAN (@cspan) July 28, 2025

“I’m very disappointed,” Trump said.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin. I’m very disappointed in him … and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came after 324 drones and seven missiles were launched at Ukraine overnight Sunday, leaving eight people in a Kyiv apartment building injured, including a 3-year-old child, according to Reuters.

The attack, which focused on western Ukraine, forced Poland to scramble fighter jets for the third time in recent weeks, according to Newsweek.

