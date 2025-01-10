As he is wont to do, President-elect Donald Trump made sure to get the last word in after Friday’s momentous developments.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan ruled that while Trump will be “sentenced” for a number of felony charges (34 to be exact), the judge would not impose any actual punishment.

(Merchan could’ve sentenced Trump to four years in prison.)

Trump, understandably perturbed by the proceedings, blasted the trial as “a weaponization of government” and “an embarrassment to New York.”

Merchan, a Democrat, appeared to get in one snide little comment during the trial, according to the New York Post.

“Sir, I wish you Godspeed as you assume a second term in office,” Merchan told Trump.

Well wishes or not, Trump obviously couldn’t let Merchan get the last laugh, so the former-and-future president took to Truth Social to lambaste everything about the case — and needle his Democratic rivals one last time.

“The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt,” Trump posted shortly after Merchan’s ruling.

Were the cases against Trump a “witch hunt”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (143 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The president-elect would continue: “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE.

“That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED.

“The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History.

“As the American People have seen, this ‘case’ had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference.”

At this point, Trump did offer some good news — namely that “our once great System of Justice” could be salvaged.

“Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice.”

Trump ended his retort with his iconic catchphrase (in his vintage all-caps style): “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Merchan’s ruling comes just 10 days before Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.