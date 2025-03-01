Trump Gets Last Laugh on Mar-a-Lago Docs - Loads Them Onto AF1 and Has Special Plan for Them All

Now, less than two months into his second term, President Donald Trump is getting the last laugh on a Biden administration move that was aimed at killing his political career completely — and even put him in prison.

The FBI on Friday returned to Trump boxes and boxes of documents its agents seized during a disgraceful raid of Trump’s home in South Florida in 2022.

And his plans for their future home has to have liberals weeping with rage.

Trump lawyer and counselor to the president Alina Habba recorded the moment in a post on the social media platform X.

I just personally loaded the infamous “boxes” back onto Air Force 1 to head home where they belong. Justice has been and will continue to be restored in this country under President Trump. TRUTH AND JUSTICE ALWAYS WIN IN THE END. God Bless America 🇺🇸 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) February 28, 2025

As USA Today reported, Trump regained control of the disputed documents as the duly elected president.

Charges brought against Trump for allegedly keeping them illegally after his first White House term were dropped under Justice Department policy that precludes prosecution against sitting presidents, the newspaper noted.

A Trump spokesman had a harsher view.

“The FBl is giving the president his property back that was taken during the unlawful and illegal raids,” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“We are taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force One.”

Trump himself trumpeted the news in a post on his Truth Social social media platform.

He included a shot at former special counsel Jack Smith, whose multi-year effort to put Trump on trial was ended with the November election results, and offered a preview of the documents’ ultimate fate.

“The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about,” Trump wrote.

“They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library. Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well.

“Justice in our Country will now be restored.”

There is really no reasonable standard to defend the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago Club, no matter what Merrick Garland, the then-attorney general who approved it, wanted to claim.

The same Justice Department that was willing in 2022 to send armed agents to the home of a former president on the pretext that national security was somehow threatened by his possession of government documents from his time in office did not seem at all concerned that then-President Joe Biden had done the same thing — over a much longer period of time.

Biden, remember, kept boxes of documents after he left the vice presidency at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in a garage next to his prized 1967 Corvette. Whatever affection Biden felt for the car, it doesn’t remotely compare to the security that surrounded Trump’s documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Yet Biden was excused from potential prosecution on the on the grounds that potential jurors would see him, in the memorable words of special counsel Robert Hur, as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Trump on the other hand, faced federal indictments and potential incarceration.

The years since 2020 have seen a barrage of legalized warfare against Trump — the sham conviction in the New York “hush money” case, the sham civil suits against him in New York (brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll), the sham RICO prosecution in Georgia, the sham “election interference” case in D.C.

But even in that context, the FBI raid on Trump’s home was a disgraceful stain on the justice system.

(The specter of federal agents rooting through a former first lady’s underwear drawer is a scene for banana republics, not the country the Founders envisioned.)

Fortunately, thanks to the grace of God and the good sense of the American electorate, the 2024 election returned Trump to the presidency, and the documents that were supposed to relegate him to dustbin of history are going to be part of a different kind of history — as materials in the presidential library that will someday tell the story of one of the most consequential presidencies in the life of the Republic.

Any American who supports Trump should be smiling at the news. Heck, any American who cares about a country with a single standard of justice should be glad at the turn of events.

But Trump is getting the last laugh. He deserves it.

