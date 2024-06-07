Trump Gets Level with Dr. Phil on Joe Biden: He's 'an Evil Guy'

Labeling one’s political opponent as “evil” has a long and glorious tradition in politics, even if it’s seldom been true.

In particular, the establishment media has had free rein to label conservatives as such for years now, especially when it comes to running cover for President Joe Biden.

But now, a recent appearance by the Republican nominee for president is giving the left a taste of its own medicine. And it’s great.

Appearing on the talk show “Dr. Phil Primetime,” former President Donald Trump had some blunt and choice words regarding Biden.







The internet went to town clipping that interview, with a few viral posts on the social media platform X showing some highlights of the segment.

The US has become a dumping ground because of a very mentally deficient president. I don’t believe it’s him—I do think he knows what’s going on, I think he’s an evil guy. He’s never been at the top of his game. Look at how bad he was on the crime bill in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/3CWo1oYKEW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 7, 2024

Trump began the clip telling Dr. Phil that “the United States has become a dumping ground because of a very mentally deficient president. And it’s not him, I don’t believe it’s him, I do think he knows what’s going on, I think he’s sort of an evil guy.”

While Trump appeared to send a mixed message that “it’s not him” but also acknowledging “he knows what’s going on,” the former president made it clear that the incumbent was doing a terrible job, regardless of who knew what was happening.

Even before Biden’s mind began slipping, he treated conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas abominably during Thomas’ confirmation hearings, he’s been accused of influence-peddling for his wastrel son, and even potential inappropriate behavior with his only daughter.

Indeed, the only thing that has prevented Biden from being completely pitiable is his own despicable track record.

Trump, having more to say, told Dr. Phil: “But he’s not at the top of his game, and he never was very good at it, if you look at his foreign policy for years and years and years, you look at how bad he was on the crime bill in the 1990s…he’s been bad at everything and he got lucky.”

Trump continued to rail against Biden, saying, “He ran three or four times, when he would be in, let’s say, normal shape, in good shape. He failed. He got it when he shouldn’t be here. And he’s dealing with…all these leaders of these countries who don’t like the United States, they don’t like what it represents, and they’re at the top of their game.”

Trump then went onto lament how the U.S. under Biden is a “failing nation,” and how, due to Biden’s weakness, “our country’s in tremendous danger of World War III” with talk of “nuclear weapons” — a threat, which, Trump noted, was never uttered during his presidency.

Now, what did the good folks who watched this exchange have to say?

One woman, a young black woman in the Dr. Phil’s audience, said she viewed Trump in a new light.

“I think it actually gave me an interpretation that I’ve never had of him before,” she said.

WATCH: Dr. Phil audience member says watching his interview with Trump gave her a new perception of Trump and says the media has been lying in their portrayal of him “I think it actually gave me an interpretation of him [Trump] that I’ve never had of him before.” pic.twitter.com/BPWyXxnWbN — George (@BehizyTweets) June 7, 2024

She then went onto make some interesting observations regarding the media coverage of Trump, saying that “and us not seeing him more, it actually… hurts people on judging him. I guess if that’s what the media wants to do, then they’re doing a good job.”

Another woman, an older white woman, then chimed in, telling Dr. Phil how her Democrat and Republican friends framed the 2020 election as “good vs. evil.”

WATCH: Dr. Phil audience member says a lot of her friends who voted for Biden are now switching their votes to Trump “I’m upset with my 401k, I’m upset when I go to the grocery store and they’re all voting for Trump now” At this point, the only way Democrats can beat Trump is… pic.twitter.com/WeNkJIYhFB — George (@BehizyTweets) June 7, 2024

“Now, four years later, the same people I know that have said these things are saying things like, I’m really upset with my 401(k), I’m upset when I go to the grocery store, and they’re all voting for Trump now,” the older woman explained.

While the responses of a couple of women from a Dr. Phil audience are not necessarily representative of the entire country, nevertheless, they hinted at an interesting development: These women’s responses were something of a microcosm of the turn the country has taken when it comes to Trump.

Historically Democrat voter blocs, such as Hispanics or black men, have begun jumping ship to the Republican side this election, after witnessing firsthand how detrimental Biden’s policies have been.

Whatever you may think of Trump’s appearance on Dr. Phil’s show, you can’t deny what it represents. And what it represents is the fact that more and more people are realizing just how much they’ve been lied to about Trump over the past eight years.

Before 2020, voters just had to take Trump’s word regarding his policies and achievements.

In 2024, however, both he and Biden have a track records you can directly compare. When it comes to important issues like the economy, immigration, and foreign policy, voters can clearly see how much better Trump actually ran the country overall — “mean” X posts and all.

Might more people be coming around to Trump? That definitely appears to be so.

Will that translate to a Trump win in November? Hard to say right now, but, it does seem to be a good start.

