Trump Gets Major Sentencing Win Just in Time for Crucial Election Event
Reverberations from the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity are shaking plans for former President Donald Trump’s scheduled July 11 sentencing for his conviction on falsifying business records.
On Tuesday, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it will not oppose a request from Trump’s lawyers to reconsider his conviction based upon the ruling, which said that official acts of a president are immune from prosecution and cannot be used as evidence against a president.
Although the final call rests with Judge Juan Merchan, according to The New York Times, “with both sides in agreement, a delay seemed likely.”
New: Trump sentencing likely delayed. @ManhattanDA does not oppose adjourning at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/91xGOsjM0Y
— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) July 2, 2024
The July 11 date would have been days before the Republican National Convention at which Trump is expected to be formally nominated for president.
Trump’s sentence on his conviction could range from probation and a fine to up to four years in prison.
“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” prosecutors wrote in a Tuesday court letter, according to the New York Post.
Trump’s sentencing is no longer coming before the RNC
The man just doesn’t stop winning pic.twitter.com/pKAKdqEpPG
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 2, 2024
The DA’s office asked for a July 24 deadline to respond to whatever motion Trump’s team of lawyers formally files.
Although the case against Trump involved acts that took place in 2016, Trump’s lawyers contend that the prosecution used actions Trump took while in the White House in building their case, according to Reuters.
“The trial result cannot stand,” lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote, asking the court for permission to submit their full argument by July 10.
On Monday, in a 6-3 split, the court ruled that “the separation of powers principles” require “at least a presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for a President’s acts within the outer perimeter of his official responsibility.”
“Such an immunity is required to safeguard the independence and effective functioning of the Executive Branch, and to enable the President to carry out his constitutional duties without undue caution,” the court ruled.
The court did not define the extent of what it termed the “outer perimeter.”
…What was most glaring for many civil libertarians was President Biden’s portrayal of himself as paragon of constitutional fealty. President Biden has racked up an impressive array of losses in federal courts where he was found to have violated the constitution.
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 2, 2024
President Joe Biden denounced the ruling as a “dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone.”
Biden said that because of the ruling, “any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law. “
