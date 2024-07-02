Trump Gets Major Sentencing Win Just in Time for Crucial Election Event

Reverberations from the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity are shaking plans for former President Donald Trump’s scheduled July 11 sentencing for his conviction on falsifying business records.

On Tuesday, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it will not oppose a request from Trump’s lawyers to reconsider his conviction based upon the ruling, which said that official acts of a president are immune from prosecution and cannot be used as evidence against a president.

Although the final call rests with Judge Juan Merchan, according to The New York Times, “with both sides in agreement, a delay seemed likely.”

New: Trump sentencing likely delayed. @ManhattanDA does not oppose adjourning at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/91xGOsjM0Y — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) July 2, 2024



The July 11 date would have been days before the Republican National Convention at which Trump is expected to be formally nominated for president.

Trump’s sentence on his conviction could range from probation and a fine to up to four years in prison.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” prosecutors wrote in a Tuesday court letter, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s sentencing is no longer coming before the RNC The man just doesn’t stop winning pic.twitter.com/pKAKdqEpPG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 2, 2024

The DA’s office asked for a July 24 deadline to respond to whatever motion Trump’s team of lawyers formally files.

Will Merchan accept presidential immunity in this case's evidence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (4 Votes) No: 75% (12 Votes)

Although the case against Trump involved acts that took place in 2016, Trump’s lawyers contend that the prosecution used actions Trump took while in the White House in building their case, according to Reuters.

“The trial result cannot stand,” lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote, asking the court for permission to submit their full argument by July 10.

On Monday, in a 6-3 split, the court ruled that “the separation of powers principles” require “at least a presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for a President’s acts within the outer perimeter of his official responsibility.” “Such an immunity is required to safeguard the independence and effective functioning of the Executive Branch, and to enable the President to carry out his constitutional duties without undue caution,” the court ruled. The court did not define the extent of what it termed the “outer perimeter.” …What was most glaring for many civil libertarians was President Biden’s portrayal of himself as paragon of constitutional fealty. President Biden has racked up an impressive array of losses in federal courts where he was found to have violated the constitution. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 2, 2024 President Joe Biden denounced the ruling as a “dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone.” Biden said that because of the ruling, “any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law. “ A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.