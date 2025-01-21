Trump Gets Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook to Attend Church with Him

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance started a hectic inauguration day with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is right across the street from the White House.

That was rather expected, since new presidents have started inauguration day with the brief service for the past several decades, starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman.

But the unexpected part was the sort of guests who apparently accompanied Trump to the service.

Beyond Trump and Vance, the service was attended by Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, and even Shou Chew of TikTok, according to a social media post from Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at St. John’s Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/yzHYo4fUC2 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2025



There is not much known about the religious beliefs of those men, but none of them appear to be outwardly professing Christians. Zuckerberg was raised Jewish, while Cook is a self-described homosexual.

But those guests were just the beginning.

Trump was also accompanied by Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Miriam Adelson, Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, Laura Ingraham, and several Cabinet picks such as Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

Then there were the foreign leaders, such as Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Javier Milei of Argentina, and Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

Do you attend church regularly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (86 Votes) No: 37% (51 Votes)

Some of those figures are Christians or Roman Catholics. Ramaswamy is a Hindu. Adelson is Jewish, while Milei is friendly to that religion as well.

No cameras were allowed in the church during the service itself, since it is supposed to grant the new leadership of the nation a chance to present themselves before God ahead of their assumption of power.

“My intention this year is that the service should be actually timeless,” Rev. Robert Fisher, the rector at St. John’s, said in comments to WTOP in Washington, D.C.

“Not something that is just for 2025 or just for the individual that’s becoming inaugurated, but rather something that speaks to the role of the office and the importance of our citizenship.”

Even though we could not see how the attendees were treating the worship, or whether the service was even solid, the fact that all of these incredibly powerful business tycoons and political figureheads found themselves in a small Episcopal church early on this very important Monday morning speaks volumes.

This nation has been, and in many ways still is, a Christian nation.

Our forefathers broadly saw the American nation as one which sought to obey Jesus Christ in her laws and customs, and many today continue in that vision.

Though many of the aforementioned power brokers may not think the same way, we can also remember that the Holy Spirit is powerful to work in human hearts and to draw sinners to Christ, even if they lead powerful governments or control the flow of vast resources.

Even the fact that they had to pause for a moment and pay homage to the Triune God is a brief glimpse into the day on which kings and emperors, paupers and peasants, will confess Christ as King.

Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.

Every knee will bow.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.