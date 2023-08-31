Trump Gets His Own Op-Ed Published in WSJ in Response to Its Hit Piece on Him

“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”

That statement alone is the reason former President Donald J. Trump is submerged in indictments. The words of the establishment media haven’t been able to crush Trump, try as they might.

In fact, they are falling down on the job due to President Joe Biden’s own failed policies speaking louder, only magnifying the truth about the former administration and president.

Everyone looking on knows it, except maybe the left-wingers who comprise the 25 percent of Americans in support of Bidenomics.

Thus, the retaliation of the Biden administration and liberal elite has been ratcheted up to levels no other president has had to endure, resulting in an embarrassing spectacle.

The establishment media won’t stop, however. Instead, they continue to concoct false claims, skewed arguments and narratives that don’t stand up to reality or history.

But Trump won’t stop, either.

In a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece written by the former president himself, Trump called out the Journal’s editorial board for repeating “debunked talking points” about his use of tariffs in an Aug. 24 editorial.

The goal of that particular editorial, “Trump Courts a Global Trade War,” seems to have been to make readers believe that Trump forced them to pay more for foreign products for no good reason.

It suggested that the added cost only hurt U.S. consumers and framed Trump as an irresponsible, unintelligent president who just didn’t care about the economic hardships of the American people. You would think they were describing President Joe Biden.

In Trump’s decisive rebuttal, “My Tariff Policies Were a Success,” he took on the fake news directly, unafraid to call out their lies.

“Even after being proven spectacularly and totally wrong in all their past predictions regarding my historically successful trade policies, the die-hard globalists at the editorial board still have not learned their lesson,” he began.

Trump said that under his tariffs, “price increases for consumers were virtually nonexistent and there was effectively no inflation.” He also pointed out that trade deficits with China consistently declined on his watch.

Even if foreign products did cost a little more than before Trump’s tariffs took effect, the economy was in such good shape that no one felt the increase.

And, more importantly, we all gained something valuable in the exchange — economic and national security. The price we paid for that was minuscule.

This is the exact opposite of what is happening today.

Under Biden, trade deficits have soared to record highs, according to Trump. “Since 2000 the U.S. has racked up $17 trillion in cumulative trade deficits with the world. Only a fool or a fanatic would dismiss these facts as irrelevant,” he said. (The Journal had claimed that the trade deficit “isn’t a useful measure of economic performance.”)

“Foreigners now own $16.75 trillion more of our economy than we own of theirs. Our country is being plundered,” Trump said.

The bottom line for the average American family is that living in this country has gotten less affordable under Biden.

In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times since being posted in January, a TikToker compared receipts for the same grocery items purchased in 2020, 2022 and 2023. She found that the price of the items increased by 50 percent over that three-year period.

Is it any wonder Americans are drowning? Or that credit card debt is out of control, having recently surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever?

Americans are waking up, though, despite being bombarded with daily messaging designed to camouflage and bolster Biden’s agenda.

So, truthfully, it matters little at this point. The establishment media is nothing to us anymore.

In their effort to take Trump down and the American people alongside him, they’ve lost all credibility, leading to Americans turning them off and tuning them out in droves.

