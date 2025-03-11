Trump Gets Pushback from the Right After Declaring War on Rep. Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, for announcing that he would vote against the latest continuing resolution over fiscal concerns.

The resolution would fund the federal government through September and has won the support of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, but Massie said the bill would fail to cut spending as previously promised by Republican leadership in Congress.

Trump said on Monday via Truth Social that he would therefore back a primary challenge against Massie over his decision.

“Thank you to the House Freedom Caucus for just delivering a big blow to the Radical Left Democrats and their desire to raise Taxes and SHUT OUR COUNTRY DOWN! They hate America and all it stands for,” Trump wrote on the platform.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past,” the commander-in-chief added.

“HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”

Trump also compared Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, who had an “historic, record breaking fall” after countering Trump during her time in office.

“The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???” Trump continued.

“Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!!”

Massie responded to a similar threat from Chris LaCivita, who served as an adviser for the 2024 Trump campaign, by noting that previous primary challenges have also failed.

“Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me,” Massie wrote on X.

“Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance.”

Other conservatives rushed to defend Massie, with many saying that they strongly disagree with Trump despite their general appreciation for both Republicans.

“Anyone who steps foot in Kentucky to fight against his pro-America, pro-liberty agenda will only expose themselves as Uniparty shills, and will only show how beloved Thomas is here,” Kentucky Republican state Rep. T.J. Roberts said.

“Even as one of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, I disagree with this,” commentator Nick Sortor added, noting that Massie “was the ONLY member of Congress who stood up to the COVID boondoggle when the world went freaking mad.”

“Trying to primary Thomas Massie is a mistake. It will fail. And people will hold it against you,” another X user said. “I support both Trump and Massie. But that’s just the reality of it.”

“Thomas Massie is the most America First Congressman. Donald Trump is very wrong about this,” libertarian activist Liam McCollum remarked.

