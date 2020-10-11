Login
Trump Gets Ringing Endorsement from Governor of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a news conference to announce the strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico on June 30, 2020.Ricardo Arduengo / Getty ImagesPuerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced speaks during a news conference to announce the strict new rules for all passengers flying into Puerto Rico on June 30, 2020. (Ricardo Arduengo / Getty Images)

By Michael Austin
Published October 11, 2020 at 12:08pm
President Donald Trump received a surprise endorsement for his re-election.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced announced her support for Trump to win the presidential election in November.

“I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote,” the governor said in an interview with Telemundo, according to The Hill.

“They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump.”

Only a few weeks ago, the president had announced the release of $13 billion to repair hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria had caused an estimated $100 billion in damages and killed nearly 3,000 people.

On Thursday, Trump responded to the endorsement with a tweet:

“Great honor to have the endorsement of the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced,” he wrote. “As I have always said, Donald J. Trump is the best thing to ever happen to the people of Puerto Rico. The drug manufacturers are now coming back. Biden ended that program!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, however, had a very different reaction.

According to them, Garced’s endorsement was “a desperate, political stunt to win over Puerto Rican supporters,” The Hill reported.

Support for Trump among Hispanic and Latino communities continues to grow.

Although he only garnered 28 percent of the Latino vote in the 2016 election, after 2020’s first presidential debate, a new Investors Business Daily/TIPP poll found that the president’s support among Hispanics had risen to 36.5 percent.

Florida, an important battleground state in the 2020 election, is 26.4 percent Hispanic, according to Census data.

For a long time, Democrats had a decided advantage in Florida over Republicans, but now that advantage is dwindling.

In 2008, the Democratic Party had almost 700,000 more registered voters than Republicans did.

When Trump first ran in 2016, that lead was cut down to 330,000 voters registered, and today, that number has further been cut nearly in half.

If Trump continues to make ground with Hispanic supporters, he’ll be on his way to winning Florida come November.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







