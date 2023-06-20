Trump Gets Trial Date for Classified Documents Case, Could Still Have One More Trick Up His Sleeve

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to face a criminal trial starting on Aug. 14, which coincides with the approaching first Republican presidential debate.

However, according to a report from CNBC, legal experts anticipate potential delays in the trial’s commencement due to the need for resolving intricate legal issues before proceeding with witness testimonies and the presentation of evidence.

Trump, actively vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces indictment on over three dozen criminal charges linked to his alleged possession of classified records after leaving the White House in January 2021. Pleading not guilty, the 77-year-old awaits his day in court.

On Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee facing significant criticism from the left, instructed the Department of Justice prosecutors and Trump’s legal team to submit all pretrial motions by July 24.

The trial and subsequent hearings are set to take place at the U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida, falling under the jurisdiction of the federal Southern District of Florida.

Although the Southern District of Florida is known for its expedited trial process, commonly referred to as the “rocket docket,” it is customary for intricate cases to encounter motions seeking trial postponements.

Such motions allow both prosecution and defense attorneys ample time to prepare their arguments and resolve disputes surrounding admissible evidence.

Legal experts anticipate a protracted legal battle, as Trump’s defense team is likely to file significant motions to dismiss the indictment.

The process is expected to involve multiple rounds of discovery motions, debates over disclosure, and potentially protracted arguments, with each motion phase estimated to span approximately three months, according to former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore.

Will Trump get his case dismissed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (25 Votes) No: 22% (7 Votes)

Simultaneously, a recent order from a federal magistrate judge bars Trump’s defense attorneys from publicly disclosing any evidence obtained from the prosecution in this case.

Looking ahead, the potential success of a motion to dismiss the indictment would carry profound implications.

Not only would it result in the dismissal of the charges against Trump, but it would also shape the political landscape as the 2024 Republican presidential race intensifies.

The resolution of the motion would either clear a significant hurdle for Trump or set the stage for a gripping legal battle and subsequent trial.

As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on the courtroom proceedings, with the trial’s timeline intersecting with the first Republican presidential debate, which is set for Aug. 23.

Trump has not yet committed to participating in GOP primary debates, and the timing of the trial makes his decision even more complicated.

The interplay between these events underscores the potential impact of the trial’s progress and outcomes on the political landscape leading up to the debate.

The legal developments surrounding Trump’s trial and the anticipated motion to dismiss will captivate the nation, shaping not only the trajectory of his legal battles but also influencing the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.