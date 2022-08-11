Trump Getting Ultimate Revenge After Raid - Eric Reports Record-Breaking Support in Just 24 Hours

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mara-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Monday has been a fundraising boon for his Save America PAC, according to his son.

What perfect poetic justice.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Eric Trump said “DonaldJTrump.com is shattering all fundraising records and I’m told has raised more money in the past 24 hours than ever before in recent history! The American people are pissed!”

Breaking: https://t.co/zt3c5Nkwh6 is shattering all fundraising records and I’m told has raised more money in the past 24 hours than ever before in recent history! The American people are pissed! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 10, 2022

According to the Federal Election Commission, the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee had raised over $107 million during the current election cycle as of June 30.

Over half the funds raised have gone to affiliated committees, presumably supporting candidates Trump has endorsed.

On Monday, 30 FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago and presented a search warrant reportedly focused on confidential documents Trump allegedly has in his possession in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

‘The more appropriate action would have been for a grand jury to issue a subpoena for any boxes of material that were seized and for Trump’s private safe that was opened. ‘ https://t.co/1uUnjDSVa4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 10, 2022

The New York Post reported that the feds arrived at 9 a.m. local time and did not leave until 6:30 p.m.

Agents are said to have gone through former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe and “spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers,” according to the Post.

“The boxes contain documents and mementos from Trump’s presidency, reportedly including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong Un, and other correspondence with world leaders,” the news outlet said.

A legal source told the Post that the General Services Administration packed the boxes and shipped them to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left the White House in January 2021.

“Trump’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, had been cooperating fully with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to sources,” the Post said.

In May, Corcoran approved access to FBI agents to search through the boxes in question, and they did so for several hours at Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Trump Social, “In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door leading to the place where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago – We agreed. They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves.

“Then on Monday, without notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed. A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our Country is going to HELL!”

Newsweek cited two unnamed sources as saying that the raid was timed to take place while Trump was away from Mar-a-Lago.

A Department of Justice official told the outlet the plan was to deny the former president the publicity of the raid.

“What a spectacular backfire,” the DOJ official said.

Yes, it’s hard to imagine anything that could have united the Republican Party behind Trump as the FBI raid has.

People understand fundamental fairness, and it’s not in play here.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton kept classified documents on her unsecured email server at her home — potentially hackable to foreign powers worldwide — but faced no legal consequences.

She lied about it repeatedly.

Clinton also destroyed documents under congressional subpoena.

Nothing.

Trump has allegedly not turned over hard copy copies of presidential records in the timely manner the National Archives wants.

Come on, man!

It’s good to see one response has been supporters donating to Trump’s PAC, which is supporting candidates who will help “Make America Great Again.”

