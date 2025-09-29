Share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump, right, shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 7. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump to Give Netanyahu an Ultimatum at White House Meeting: Report

 By V. Saxena  September 29, 2025 at 6:21am
President Donald Trump intends to deliver an ultimatum concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they meet at the White House on Monday, according to Axios.

Netanyahu will have a choice to make: Accept the president’s 21-point peace plan for an end to the conflict “or risk a public rift with a president who appears willing to break with him over Gaza for the first time since returning to office,” Axios reported early Monday morning.

A day earlier, Trump told Axios that the 21-point peace plan is in its “final stages” and vowed that Netanyahu is on board.

But two days earlier on Friday, the Israeli prime minister told the United Nations that his country “must finish the job” against Hamas.

His fierce remarks strongly suggest he’ll need some major convincing.

“[W]e’re waiting for the president to work his magic on Netanyahu,” a Trump adviser told Axios, adding that the White House’s Arab partners have already agreed to the deal “100 percent.”

However, several Trump aides who spoke with Axios predicted that if Netanyahu ultimately says “no “to the deal, a fed-up Trump will publicly turn on him for the first time ever.

Will Trump get Netanyahu to agree to the deal?

“Everyone — and I mean everyone — is exasperated with Bibi,” an anonymous Trump administration official said.

Politico has confirmed that Trump was “very heated” with Netanyahu when he spoke with him on the phone earlier this month after Israel committed a drone strike in Qatar targeting top Hamas officials.

Politico also reported that last week Trump told Arab leaders that he won’t allow Israel to seize the West Bank like it’s seized Gaza.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” he later confirmed to reporters two days later. “There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

Monday’s meeting between Trump and Netanyahu will follow a meeting Sunday between Netanyahu and White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Axios reported.

The Sunday meeting reportedly didn’t go so well.

Both Witkoff and Kushner have “just about had it” with Netanyahu, a Trump adviser told Axios.

“Steve was handling Israel more, and Jared was with the Arab states, but both are at their wits’ end with Israel,” the adviser said.

Publicly, Trump remains optimistic about Monday’s meeting.

“We’re doing very well,” he told NBC News on Sunday. “It looks like there is a really good chance for peace in the Middle East. Everybody is on board. Everybody.”

He shared this same sentiment to social media:

An administration official who spoke with Politico warned however that Monday’s meeting “could also go off the rails.”

V. Saxena
Conversation