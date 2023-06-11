Trump Given Key Part of His Past from Supporter Moments Before Leaving Waffle House

Mom’s home cooking is something every son yearns for.

That melancholic statement of fact is something any good son can relate to, and if you can relate to that sentiment, congratulations — you officially have something in common with former President Donald Trump.

While Trump’s deep connections to his father, Fred Trump, is well-documented territory, what’s not brought up nearly as much was just how close Trump was with his mother, Mary Anne Trump.

And that closeness and fondness with his mother is never on greater display than when mention is made of Trump’s mother’s meatloaf recipe.

Take a look at this clip from conservative journalist Raheem Kassam, showing Trump as he was getting ready to leave after a sudden visit to a Georgia Waffle House on Saturday:

Someone made Trump’s mother’s meat loaf recipe to give to him. Ruth Ann’s restaurant down the street. pic.twitter.com/iJwE1LOdga — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

Just as Trump had appeared to give his final goodbyes for the event and was thanking all those who showed up, a woman can be heard through the understandable cacophony of noise.

“Mr. Trump, we made your mother’s meatloaf for you,” she is heard saying.

And, again, despite appearing fully prepared to vacate the premises, the mere mention of “mother’s meatloaf” causes the former president to completely forget (and not in a Joe Biden kind of way) that he was about to leave.

“Oh!” Trump responded. “I like that.”

The former president then goes to approach the faceless voice (with Secret Service detail obviously making sure nothing untoward was happening) and appears genuinely touched and excited that someone had bothered to recreate his mother’s iconic meatloaf for him.

“Can you take it on the plane?” asks the lady.

“Yup,” Trump responded without missing a beat. “Bring that on the plane.”

And if you needed any further proof that Trump appreciated this gesture, look at his response when he learns that Mary Anne Trump’s meatloaf recipe was recreated by a local eatery known as “Ruth Ann’s Restaurant.”

“Say it again, what’s the name [of the restaurant]?” Trump asked.

“Ruth Ann’s Restaurant,” the lady reiterated.

“Ruth Ann’s Restaurant!” Trump shouted, for all of the Waffle House visitors to hear. “I’ll bet it’s good. It’s going to get very crowded now.”

Food blog “One for the Table” actually broke down what goes inside the Trump family recipe:

2 lbs fresh ground beef

1 Spanish onion (fine dice)

1 Red bell pepper (fine dice)

1 Green bell pepper (fine dice)

2 cloves garlic (minced)]

1 large beefsteak tomato diced fine (remove seeds)

2 extra large fresh eggs

2/3 cup of seasoned breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped parsley

2/3 cup of tomato puree

1/2 tablespoon of salt and pepper

Donald Trump has had nearly 23 years to grapple with his mother’s passing (she died August 7, 2000) but, speaking as a fellow son, that gaping hole left by mom is one of the few wounds that time cannot heal.

So to best deal with that, you take the memories and nostalgia where you can, and few blasts from the pasts trigger as many senses as food does.

On a human level, this is just a cool thing to see from the former president. For all of his bravado and machismo, Donald Trump, not unlike every other son out there, will always be his mother’s son. It’s a raw, human side of Trump that you would never see from the establishment media.

But on a political level, Mary Anne Trump’s meatloaf recipe should scare the ever-living daylights out of leftists and Democrats.

Think about it: By many indications, Trump just had the most chaotic and tumultuous week of his political career (which is saying something), as he was indicted on a whopping 37 charges by the Justice Department.

Two days later, instead of hunkering down in a PR war room somewhere, the former president was hitting the streets like a man of the people. There was no fear and trepidation there (heck, the most emotional Trump got was probably over the meatloaf).

These are not the actions or mannerisms of a man who is worried about his political future.

If anything, the man seemed far more concerned about how to get his mother’s meatloaf reincarnate onto his plane.

