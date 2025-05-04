Share
News
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Sunday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Trump Gives Brutal Review of Dems: 'They Have Nobody'

 By Harold Hutchison  May 4, 2025 at 12:13pm
Share

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering review of Democrats — particularly Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — during an interview that aired on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“I mean, look at the Democrats,” Trump told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker. “They’re in total disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day, and she’s definitely a low-IQ person, and they said, ‘She’s the future of the party.’ I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’”

Crockett has become a significant media presence for Democrats since she clashed with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during a May 2024 House Oversight Committee hearing. Crockett has also been known for using profanity during Congressional hearings and for calling Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas “Governor Hot Wheels” in reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair after he was paralyzed following a back injury. 



“I really believe in a two-party system, because it’s good to be challenged. It’s really good to have a two-party … being challenged is OK. It keeps you sharp,” Trump said. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do. They have nobody. Bernie’s 87 years old or something, and, you know, Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to old people.”

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont joined Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on an “anti-oligarchy” tour targeting Trump and White House senior advisor Elon Musk.

“He’s a nutjob,” Trump said of Sanders, “but he’s still sharp. He’s sharp. He’s the same guy as he was. He hasn’t gone down, but Biden is really — he’s the worst thing to happen to old people.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Ex-Obama Aide Says He 'Had Real Concerns' About Biden — But Was Still OK with Him Being in Charge
Trump Gives Brutal Review of Dems: 'They Have Nobody'
They Asked JD Vance Who Leads Democrats, And His Answer Didn't Disappoint
Bernie Sanders Takes a Shot at Chuck Schumer as Democratic Party Infighting Escalates
Fourth Time's the Charm: Failed Dem Candidate Considering Yet Another Campaign
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation