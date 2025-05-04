Trump Gives Brutal Review of Dems: 'They Have Nobody'

President Donald Trump delivered a blistering review of Democrats — particularly Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — during an interview that aired on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“I mean, look at the Democrats,” Trump told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker. “They’re in total disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day, and she’s definitely a low-IQ person, and they said, ‘She’s the future of the party.’ I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’”

Crockett has become a significant media presence for Democrats since she clashed with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia during a May 2024 House Oversight Committee hearing. Crockett has also been known for using profanity during Congressional hearings and for calling Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas “Governor Hot Wheels” in reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair after he was paralyzed following a back injury.







“I really believe in a two-party system, because it’s good to be challenged. It’s really good to have a two-party … being challenged is OK. It keeps you sharp,” Trump said. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do. They have nobody. Bernie’s 87 years old or something, and, you know, Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to old people.”

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont joined Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on an “anti-oligarchy” tour targeting Trump and White House senior advisor Elon Musk.

“He’s a nutjob,” Trump said of Sanders, “but he’s still sharp. He’s sharp. He’s the same guy as he was. He hasn’t gone down, but Biden is really — he’s the worst thing to happen to old people.”

