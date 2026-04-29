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President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Trump Gives CNN's Kaitlan Collins a Reality Check Regarding Iran War

 By Randy DeSoto  April 29, 2026 at 2:03pm
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President Donald Trump gave CNN’s Kaitlan Collins his assessment of where the war with Iran stands, which he said was in contrast with her network’s unfavorable coverage.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Collins asked the president which war he thought would end first — the war in Iran or in Ukraine.

Trump seemed pleased that she had asked a reasonable question, given her past barbed inquiries, and then responded that he thought the wars might be on a similar timetable to wrap up, giving his assessment of where things stood in the Iran war.

“They had 159 ships. Every ship is, right now, underwater. Typically, that’s pretty good… It should be hard for them to make a naval comeback,” he said.

“Now, they have an air force — every one of their planes has been shot down or has been decimated. They have missiles, about 82 percent are gone. And they have drones, and most of them are gone. Most of the factories are mostly gone,” Trump continued.

The president went on to note that the U.S. has deployed anti-drone technology, including lasers, and a “new very special machine gun that knocks them out of the air like flies. And we use bullets instead of million-dollar missiles.”

Trump then asserted that Iran’s economy is crashing with “valueless” money and high inflation. “Other than that, they’re doing quite well,” he said.

“If you read The New York Times, you’d say they’re doing wonderfully, because it’s fake news,” Trump asserted.

He then looked toward Collins, saying, “Or if you watch CNN, I mean, you cover it all the time. You think they’re doing well.”

Trump then asked Collins directly, “Do you think they’re doing well where they have no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft apparatus, other than what they may have put there?”

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Last week, Collins interviewed frequent Trump foe, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who said, “My sense is the president would like to just be done with this, and he has other things he’d like to focus on.”

Another reporter asked Trump on Wednesday how long he anticipates the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to continue.

“The blockade is genius. The blockade has been 100 percent foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is, I can tell you that. Nobody is going to play games. We have the greatest military in the world, and I built much of it during my first term — and we’ve been building it since,” he said.

Trump said that Iran’s leaders “have to cry ‘uncle,’ that’s all they have to do. Just say, ‘We give up. We give up.’ But their economy is really in trouble. It’s a dead economy.”

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the U.S. naval blockade is costing Iran an estimated $435 million a day, including $276 million in lost exports, mostly of crude oil and petrochemicals.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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