Trump Gives Compassionate Response to Renee Good's Father, Calls Her Likely 'Wonderful' Under 'Normal Circumstances'

President Donald Trump noted in a recent interview that without being seduced into anti-ICE behavior by the left, Renee Good might have been a “solid wonderful person.”

Good died in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 during an incident in which ICE agent Jonathan Ross, in response to Good driving her SUV toward him, fired his weapon into her vehicle, killing her.

In a video interview, Tony Dokoupil of CBS News noted to Trump that Good’s father was “heartbroken because your administration so quickly has come out and said she’s a domestic terrorist.”

“Well, I wanna say to the father that I love all of our people. They can be on the other side,” Trump said.

“As you say, he might be on my side,” Trump added, after which Dokoupil confirmed that to be the case.

JUST IN: President Trump speaks about the death of Renee Good, says she was likely a “wonderful person” but calls her actions “pretty tough.” CBS: What do you want to say to Renee Good’s father right now? Trump: “I want to say to the father that I love all of our… pic.twitter.com/PUo6Wyeq36 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2026

“And I think that’s great. And I do, I think it’s great,” he said.

Trump said that who Good was and what she did are different pieces of the puzzle.

“And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person. But, you know, her actions were pretty tough,” Trump said.

Trump said that he has viewed the confrontation in “many ways and many different shapes and forms.”

“But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our countries, killers. ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden. ICE is working very hard to get them out,” he said.

“Their job is being made very, very difficult,” Trump continued, referring to the squads of leftists who stalk ICE agents to foil their work as they arrest illegal immigrants.

“And, you know, when you look at that tape, it can be viewed two ways, I guess,” Trump said of the incident that led to Good’s demise.

“But when you look at the way that was — that car was pulled away — there were a couple of versions of that tape that are very, very bad,” Trump said.

Trump had earlier noted that Good was an instigator of the confrontation that took place.

“At a very minimum, that woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement,” he said Sunday, according to The New York Times.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called a video of the incident “a horrible thing to watch.”

Trump noted that the women in the incident were pawns, writing, “The reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

