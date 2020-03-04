Trump Gives Credit, Thanks God for 3 Years of Achievements and Beating Democrats

President Donald Trump thanked God over the weekend, saying it is a “miracle” his administration has been able to achieve so much in three years despite having an unprecedented “cloud” of opposition.

Trump’s thanks to the Almighty came in the context of discussing former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which took place over most the 45th president’s first two years in office.

The Mueller probe was followed almost immediately by the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, based on Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine last July.

The House voted to impeach Trump, but the Senate acquitted him last month.

“What they did to us, what they tried to do, and yet can you imagine with all of that, going through all of that, with a cloud over your head like nobody’s ever had, for us to have seriously done more than any other administration, it’s sort of a miracle when you think,” the commander in chief told the thousands attending the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

“It’s sort of a miracle or it’s a toughness or it’s something. Maybe it’s right there. Right?” he continued, in what was clearly an unscripted moment.

“Thank you. Thank you, God!” Trump said as he looked toward heaven.

One of my favorite parts of #CPAC2020: POTUS: …"Sort of a Miracle…thank you…thank you, God"

He went on to list his administration’s achievements, including “best economy, greatest military, greatest tax cuts, greatest regulation cuts in history, all those judges.”

Trump is currently outpacing all of the last six presidents in terms of the number of federal judges appointed at this point in his administration, with 193, including two Supreme Court justices.

Earlier in his speech, the chief executive went into more detail about his administration’s economic achievements.

He noted that 7 million jobs have been created since he was elected.

The unemployment rate remained at a low 3.6 percent in January, a rate not seen since 1969 until the current administration.

Meanwhile, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Asian-Americans are experiencing the lowest unemployment rates on record.

“The average unemployment rate for my administration is the lowest for any president in the history of the United States,” Trump said. “That’s a good one.”

The president added that 10 million have been lifted off the welfare roles and 7 million are no longer on food stamps.

“In just three short years under my administration we’ve already achieved unprecedented victories and unrivaled gains for our citizens,” Trump said.

“We are in the midst of the great American comeback.”

