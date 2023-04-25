Parler Share
News

Trump Gives Gen. Flynn the Ultimate Hint at What Could Happen in His Near Future: 'Stay Healthy'

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2023 at 5:19pm
Parler Share

Former President Donald Trump offered a hint at what might be in the future if he wins his race for the presidency during a recent speech in which he gave a shout-out to retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

Trump spoke Friday at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner of the Lee County, Florida, Republicans.

During the speech, Trump mentioned Flynn, who was Trump’s former national security adviser.

Trump was reciting a list of those in attendance when he came to Flynn, who he called “a friend of mine and a very brave, brave person, somebody that got  it very early and went through hell and he handled it like the brave man he is.”

“General Michael Flynn. Where’s Michael? Where is Michael? Thank you Michael,” Trump said to cheers after finding Flynn in the crowd.

Trending:
Americans Hoping Biden Makes It 2 More Years After 'Embarassing' Video of Kamala Harris Goes Viral

“Brave guy, great guy,” Trump said.

“Just stay in good health Michael, get ready. OK? It’s not long. A year and a half, Michael, just stay healthy,” Trump said.

Was Trump one of the best presidents the U.S. has had?

The prospect of Flynn returning to Washington set Twitter abuzz.

Related:
Read the Entire Explosive $50 Million Gen. Flynn Lawsuit Against the US Government

In a February speech, Flynn, who has sued the Justice Department over its 2017 investigation of him that led to him leaving the administration, warned that Americans “currently stand on a precipice, high above a chasm so deep that it can swallow America whole.”

“I, among many in this country, am seriously worried that one more election, won or stolen, can be the step into the abyss, making America like Europe and the rest of the world,” he said then.

Flynn said a moral core is at the heart of America.

“If America falls to the dictates of the left, this last bastion of freedom, the shining beacon of goodness and the next best expression of humanity, will be no more. Remember, no country that lost its moral compass and character has ever kept its liberty,” he said.

During Trump’s Friday speech, as videoed on C-SPAN, Trump defined the difference between his campaign and those who oppose him.

“For seven years our MAGA movement, the greatest in political history — there’s never been anything like it — has been engaged in an epic struggle against all the evil and sinister forces trying to destroy our country. That’s what they’re trying to do,” Trump said.

“Together we stand up to the globalists, we stand up to the Marxists, we stand up to the crooked Democrat prosecutors and politicians,” he said, adding, “They are crooked, and they are dangerous and they are so bad for our country.”

Trump said his movement also opposes “the anti-energy extremists. They are anti-energy for whatever reason — who the hell knows.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Historic Rainfall Sparking New American Gold Rush? Seeing This Could Be a Good Sign
Trump Gives Gen. Flynn the Ultimate Hint at What Could Happen in His Near Future: 'Stay Healthy'
Tucker's Final On-Air Words Hint He Had No Idea What Was Coming
Baby Dies After Impact with Stolen Vehicle - Chicago Teens Now Facing Only Misdemeanor Charges
NBCUniversal CEO Booted Over 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Woman - Now Identified as CNBC Anchor
See more...

Conversation