Trump Gives the Guthrie Family Everything He Can as Search Continues: 'We Are Deploying All Resources'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the federal government will commit whatever resources are necessary in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” Trump wrote.

“The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump spoke to Guthrie, as noted by People magazine.

NBC reported that Savannah Guthrie thanked Trump for the call, saying the Guthrie family needs prayers more than any other single thing.

As police swarmed the Tucson, Arizona, house from which they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken, they said that despite theories bouncing off the walls of social media, officials have no suspect, according to NewsNation.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest,” the sheriff’s department said Wednesday.

“The sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”

As deputies examined the property, officials noted that a Ring camera that had been mounted on a doorway appeared to have been removed.

Samples of what has been reported to be blood have been taken for DNA testing.

“That lab will report back to us what they find,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. “So far, what we’ve found from that lab is nothing that would tell us this is who did this.”

According to NBC, there are unspecified “technological challenges that occurred with the cameras at Guthrie’s house, making it more difficult for authorities to find any video from those overnight hours when it’s believed that she was taken.”

“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she’s present, she’s alive, and we want to save her,” Nanos said.

On Wednesday night, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings issued an appeal for potential kidnappers to contact them, as noted by CNN.

One expert said the goal to was determine if purported ransom notes are hoaxes.

“That appeal was very strategic. It was a demand for proof of life,” criminologist Casey Jordan said.

“They are trying to figure out whether or not any of these ransom communications are legitimate.”

