Trump Gives House Republicans Urgent Advice on Border Deal

Former President Donald Trump had some strong advice for House Republicans about what’s best for the U.S. border, and he shared it on social media this week.
In a post to Trust Social late Wednesday evening, Trump advised his party in Congress to hold out their support for a deal that was anything less than “perfect.”
“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” he wrote in the post [emphasis original throughout].
“Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER,” he added.
“Remember, without Strong Borders and Honest Elections, we don’t have a Country!!!” Trump concluded in the post.
With 12 hours, the post had received over 13,000 likes and nearly 4,000 re-posts.
Another man with some experience leading House Republicans shared very similar sentiments during a radio interview Wednesday.
“I hope the House Republicans stand firm and tell the Senate Republicans, ‘We want a real border bill or nothing,'” former House Speak Newt Gingrich said on the “Cats & Cosby” radio show on WABC.
“‘And we’re not going to pass the aid to Ukraine without taking care of the American border,'” he suggested they add.
Gingrich supported the idea of continuing American aid to Ukraine, saying he was “very much in favor of stopping Putin,” but he said the border had to be protected.
“The American border is at least as important to Americans as the Ukrainian border,” Gingrich explained. “I’m also really, really alarmed at the sheer numbers that Biden has brought into this country and the total dishonesty of their program.”
You can listen to the 15-minute segment below; the segment on illegal immigration begins almost immediately, even though he was asked about the Iowa caucus results first.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
