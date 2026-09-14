American drivers will not need to feel the pain from the war of attrition between Russia and Ukraine, according to President Donald Trump

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, hitting an issue likely to be important to U.S. voters as the midterm elections approach.

The post followed a comment from Trump on Sunday, chastising Ukraine for the tactics it has used in fighting back against Russia by staging long-range drone attacks on Russian energy facilities, according to the Associated Press.

“Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump said while attending the Irish Open, held at his Doonbeg golf club.

“We spoke to Mr. Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don’t hit diesel fuel, because that’s hurting, that’s hurting the world,” he said.

Russia, meanwhile, has launched indiscriminate attacks against military and civilian targets.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency noted that Gulf oil exports are about a quarter of what they were before the war began, adding, “Disruptions to Russia’s refining system and a near-halt to product exports following intensified Ukrainian attacks have compounded these losses.”

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The U.S. blockade against Iran that has kept its oil from being exported is a factor in that reduction, as noted by PBS.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said it remained uncertain that Russia would do as Trump wanted.

“Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other basics that sustain life must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against them,” he wrote.

“Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals are targeted. Ukraine is not convinced that Russia is willing to abide by any agreement,” he wrote.

“If our partners are ready to ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes, then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes,” he wrote.

“So that it is reliable, long-term, has a real impact on people’s lives, and does not fall apart after the Russians hold their ‘elections’ and get an easing of pressure on gasoline and diesel precisely for that period. The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace. We expect specifics from our partners,” he wrote.

As noted by Politico, Russia has not made an independent affirmation that it will do as Trump wrote.

Russian government representative Dmitry Peskov praised Trump’s call for Ukraine to stop its attacks, but made no comment about Russia’s plans.

The long-range missile and drone war makes headlines, but in the lower-profile ground war, in which Russia ground out gains for much of 2025, Ukraine has held its own this year.

“Ukrainian forces have successfully contested the initiative at both the strategic and operational levels starting in late 2025 and persisting throughout 2026 for the first time since the August 2024 Kursk Offensive,” the Institute for the Study of War reported.

“Ukrainian forces have held Russian forces to near-zero net gains since March 2026, and have conducted successful counterattacks,” it reported.

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