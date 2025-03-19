Trump Gives Iran a Firm Deadline in 'Tough' Letter: Report

President Donald Trump has given Iran two months to decide whether it wants to begin talks with the United States over containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions or roll the dice on what might come in place of negotiations.

“All options are on the table,” national security adviser Michael Waltz said Sunday in an ABC interview, according to The Washington Post, saying that if Iran does not “hand over … the missiles, the weaponization, the enrichment” of nuclear material, “they can face a whole series of other consequences.”

With Iran on the brink of being able to make a nuclear weapon, Trump offered Iran the option of talks, but set a two-month deadline on accepting or rejecting his offer, according to Axios, which noted Iran currently has enough enriched uranium that if taken to the next level of enrichment needs for a bomb, it could produce six weapons.

Using United Arab Emirates President Mohammed Bin Zayed and his staff as intermediaries, Trump sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that was described as “tough.”

“President Trump made it clear to Ayatollah Khamenei that he wanted to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program diplomatically – and very soon – and if this was not possible, there would be other ways to resolve the dispute.” – NSC Spokesman Brian Hughes tells the… https://t.co/JEI5x9BepK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 19, 2025

In early March, Trump said America is “down to the final moments” with Iran.

“We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. Something is going to happen very soon. I would rather have a peace deal than the other option, but the other option will solve the problem,” he said.

Khamenei initially rejected Trump’s letter, but in later communications, the Iranian mission to the United Nations has said the door is not closed to talks.

“If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration,” it said in a statement.

When asked what Trump is seeking, National Security Council representative Brian Hughes told the Post that “the Iranian Regime must demonstrate it has disbanded its nuclear enrichment and weapons program.”

Hughes said Trump’s letter “said it clearly that there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily or by making a deal. We hope the Iran Regime puts its people and best interests ahead of terror.”

Trump has sent some tough talk Iran’s way in recent Truth Social posts that have focused on Iran’s support for the Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

“Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

On Monday, Trump said Houthi rebels are Iranian puppets.

“Iran has played “the innocent victim” of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control,” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth delivering President Trumps message to Iran. End your support to the Houthis immediately. “We will not be nice about it. This is not the Biden administration” pic.twitter.com/OkHQY35tMp — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) March 18, 2025

“They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, “Intelligence.” Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump wrote.

