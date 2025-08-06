Trump Gives JD Vance a Big 2028 Boost, Also Throws Another Name in the Mix

President Donald Trump may have unofficially named the heir to his political movement.

During an exchange on Tuesday with Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy, Trump was asked if Vice President J.D. Vance should be considered the frontrunner for the 2028 GOP nomination.

“You could clear the entire Republican field right now,” Doocy said, asking if Vance would be the heir of the MAGA movement.

“Well, I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” Trump answered.

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form,” he added, referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here,” Trump said. “So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he’s doing a great job and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Trump on 2028: I Would Like To See J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio Get Together In Some Form Read Trump's remarks: https://t.co/2c8ikiRWkg pic.twitter.com/pXhODn0mCq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) August 5, 2025

Rubio, who ran for president in 2016, dropped out of the race after losing the Florida primary to Trump.

The two traded jabs during the campaign but eventually mended fences after Trump won the general election.

Now Rubio leads Trump’s State Department and is back in the White House conversation.

But the momentum may be firmly behind Vance.

The 41-year-old vice president, who only entered politics three years ago, has rapidly risen through the ranks.

Vance won his Senate seat in 2022 after defeating Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio.

Trump’s endorsement helped Vance emerge from a crowded GOP primary field and claim victory in the general election.

Now, polling shows Vance with an edge over several prominent Democrats.

A July Emerson College survey showed Vance leading three likely Democratic contenders in hypothetical 2028 matchups.

Against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Vance led 44 percent to 43 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

In a faceoff with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he held a 3-point lead — 44 percent to 41 percent — with 15 percent undecided.

Vance also bested California Gov. Gavin Newsom by a similar margin, 45 percent to 42 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

The poll surveyed 1,400 people between July 21 and 22 and had a margin of error of 2.5 percent.

With Trump floating his name for 2028, Vance appears to be the man to watch.

