Share
News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, and President Donald Trump, right, laugh as a reporter asks a question during a news conference in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, and President Donald Trump, right, laugh as a reporter asks a question during a news conference in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Gives Macron Six Words of Advice After He Was Slapped by His Wife on Camera, WH Staff Roar with Laughter

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2025 at 4:21am
Share

President Donald Trump played the role of marriage counselor on Friday.

As shown in a video posted to X, Peter Doocy of Fox News decided to ask Trump about an incident that took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, after the official plane of French President Emmanuel Macron landed.

Video emerged of Macron standing inside the plane. As he waited, Brigitte Macron’s hand emerged and either pushed or slapped her husband’s jaw, depending upon the interpretation of the incident, which went viral.

“This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the first lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice?” Doocy said.

Trump pondered the question a moment, pursed his lips, and shook his head.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” he replied as the Oval Office echoed with laughter.


“That was not good,” Trump also said about the incident, according to the New York Post.

Do you believe Macron's explanation?

“No, I spoke to him, and he’s fine. They’re fine. They’re two really good people. I know them very well. And, I don’t know what that was all about, but I know him very well, and they’re fine,” he said.

Elon Musk also made a reference to l’affaire Macron. Musk explained that he was sporting a black eye from playtime with his young son, according to USA Today.

“I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk said.

On May 26, after his arrival in Vietnam, Macron tried to downplay the incident.

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” Macron said, according to the New York Post.

“People are saying all sorts of nonsense. Everyone needs to calm down.”

Related:
Rasmussen Poll on Optimism for the Future Hits All-Time High Under Trump

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife, and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” he said, according to CNN.

“The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them,” he said.

However, the French media did not put the incident on any front page.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




FBI Deputy Director Bongino: Authorities 'Closing In' on J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect
Trump Gives Macron Six Words of Advice After He Was Slapped by His Wife on Camera, WH Staff Roar with Laughter
Hegseth Warns Pacific That China's Move May Be Imminent: 'There's No Reason to Sugar Coat It'
Breaking: Terror Attack at Colorado Mall, Israeli Hostage Remembrance Faces Firebombing
US Education in Dire Straits: Cheating is Running Rampant in High Schools, Colleges
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation