President Donald Trump played the role of marriage counselor on Friday.

As shown in a video posted to X, Peter Doocy of Fox News decided to ask Trump about an incident that took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, after the official plane of French President Emmanuel Macron landed.

Video emerged of Macron standing inside the plane. As he waited, Brigitte Macron’s hand emerged and either pushed or slapped her husband’s jaw, depending upon the interpretation of the incident, which went viral.

“This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the first lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice?” Doocy said.

Trump pondered the question a moment, pursed his lips, and shook his head.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” he replied as the Oval Office echoed with laughter.

Peter Doocy: “This week there was a video on board a plane that showed the First Lady of France slapping her husband, Emmanuel Macron. Do you have any world leader to world leader marital advice?” President Trump: “Make sure the door remains closed.”pic.twitter.com/0PlwjGzHGW — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 30, 2025



“That was not good,” Trump also said about the incident, according to the New York Post.

“No, I spoke to him, and he’s fine. They’re fine. They’re two really good people. I know them very well. And, I don’t know what that was all about, but I know him very well, and they’re fine,” he said.

Elon Musk also made a reference to l’affaire Macron. Musk explained that he was sporting a black eye from playtime with his young son, according to USA Today.

“I wasn’t anywhere near France,” Musk said.

On May 26, after his arrival in Vietnam, Macron tried to downplay the incident.

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” Macron said, according to the New York Post.

“People are saying all sorts of nonsense. Everyone needs to calm down.”

The Wife 👩🏼 of French 🇫🇷 President #Macron Slaps 🫱🏻 😦 Him in The Face. pic.twitter.com/P4XPj7xDGH — The 13th ١٣📜🪶Warrior (@strange16892330) May 26, 2025

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife, and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” he said, according to CNN.

“The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them,” he said.

However, the French media did not put the incident on any front page.

