Trump Gives McDonald's Owners Advice on How to Improve His Favorite Menu Item

Before getting involved in politics, there was a very distinct portrait of Donald Trump.

He was a billionaire New York socialite, who owned a number of ritzy properties and hotels, while hosting popular reality television competition show “The Apprentice.”

And yet, Trump effectively conveyed to millions of American voters — twice, mind you — that he was also a blue-collar, working class hero.

Trump was able to put that square peg into a round hole for a number of reasons, including his pro-worker policies like no tax on tips.

The president’s preference for fast food over caviar also helped convey that key message.

So, naturally, Trump spoke on Monday at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., addressing company owners, suppliers, and operators.

The speech itself was about the president’s commitment to business deregulation and dealing with the affordability crisis.

Oh, and Trump also had some advice for the Golden Arches:

Trump: “No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald’s. I like the fish. Khhhhh. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though please. Seriously.” pic.twitter.com/inNSteltbF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

“No matter who you are, everyone loves something at McDonald’s,” Trump said. “Always something to have.”

The president then revealed that his personal favorite item from McDonald’s is the Filet-o-Fish — but Trump did have one issue with how the ubiquitous fast food chain serves it.

“I like the fish,” Trump said, before adding a sound effect for what sounded like a filet hitting the deep fryer.

“I like it,” Trump reiterated. “You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though, please. Seriously.”

The crowd roared in laughter as Trump mimicked how simple it would be to put an extra dollop of tartar sauce on a Filet-o-Fish.

(On a semi-related note, Trump’s penchant for humor has also endeared him to voters who find the modern politician too stuffy and out-of-touch.)

Of course, that wasn’t the only joke of the night for Trump.

“I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become President of the United States,” Trump told onlookers in a nod to his viral October 2024 moment in the lead-up to the general election:

Trump serving French Fries in McDonald’s. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/kdblZhO3Jp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2024

It wasn’t all jokes for Trump, however. The president stressed that he’s working hard to make sure McDonald’s employees’ hard work pays off.

“My pledge to every family and every small business is that I will not rest until you are richer, stronger, more successful, happier, until you’ve gotten a piece of the American Dream,” Trump said. “That begins with making America affordable.”

He added, “I’m fighting every day to support small businesses like yours and the citizens that we all serve — and together, we’re fighting for an economy where everyone can win, from the cashier starting her first job, to the franchisee opening his first location, to the young family in a drive-thru line.”

