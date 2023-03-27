Trump Gives Media a Look Inside Campaign's Secret Weapon - His Face 'Lights Up' When Talking About It

Former President Donald Trump is prepared to travel the national campaign circuit in style.

Trump showed off his renovated Boeing 757 private jet in-flight to the Daily Mail’s Rob Crilly before a Saturday rally in Waco, Texas.

The aircraft became a sign of Trump’s presence during the billionaire’s historic 2016 presidential campaign — often serving as a feature during events in which Trump arrived before speaking at airports and outdoor venues.

Trump is proud of the jet, according to Crilly.

“His face fairly lights up when he has a chance to discuss the new features on his plane,” the journalist said of the topic of conversation during Trump’s flight to Waco.

The aircraft is equipped with a modernized sound system — and leather fixtures approved by Trump personally.

The plane was placed under renovation in the aftermath of Trump’s presidency, with Trump and his son Eric showing up the improvements made to the craft in videos of its overhauling.

Would you go on this plane if the opportunity was offered? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (42 Votes) No: 7% (3 Votes)

Seatbelt buckles and air vents on the 757 are finished with 24-carat gold, and televisions with imagery of the Trump family coat of arms are displayed within the jet.

Trump was hesitant to tell Crilly how much the improvements to the aircraft cost, citing the economic problems facing many average Americans.

However, he acknowledged the plane is vital to his personal brand.

“But I think more importantly it makes a fantastic impression on people because we’re gonna make our country great and you’d like to show equipment that’s great,” he said of the private aircraft.

The plane features an executive bedroom for Trump’s personal use during lengthier trips, as well as a VIP area for the former president to coordinate strategy and messaging with those privy to his counsel.

President Trump on Trump Force One returning to Palm Beach after the rally in Waco, Texas. pic.twitter.com/y5GHQShQSi — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 🦅 (@MichaelDeLauzon) March 26, 2023

A tail insignia that once displayed a Trump Organization logo has been replaced with an American flag in the overhaul.

And just like that, Trump Force One is off to West Palm Beach 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SAb0P2RpJC — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 26, 2023

The jet is widely known as “Trump Force One,” a nod to the presidential Air Force One.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.