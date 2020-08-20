So far from the Democratic National Convention, we’ve gotten three nights, two Obamas and one takeaway: Now we remember why America elected Donald Trump.

After Michelle Obama’s speech on Monday, the president reminded us as much and issued a four-word rejoinder to her on what she could do for the next four years: “Sit back & watch!”

The former first lady capped off an unusual first night for the convention, one which struggled to find a tone.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, spoke as an outreach effort to conservatives who might bristle at Trump’s style. If those conservatives stuck around, they would have seen Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing man ever to come reasonably close to his party’s nomination, sign Joe Biden up for a whole host of progressive agenda items that would immediately remind conservatives why they’d prefer Trump.

And then there were Michelle Obama’s dramatic remarks, which used the not unfamiliar construct of worrying about what example we’re setting for our children.

In the speech, she said America’s young ones “see people shouting in grocery stores, unwilling to wear a mask to keep us all safe. They see people calling the police on folks minding their own business just because of the color of their skin.”

“They see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists. They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo op,” she continued.

“You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling. You know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children,” the former first lady said.

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

None of her speechwriters remembered her husband had begun the process of putting children in cages or that she very much didn’t hate politics. This was the kind of language the left loves.

Winner of the most eye-rolling headline to come out of the affair may have been The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan, who called the speech something akin to an “empathetic neighbor expressing sorrow for what our country has become.”

There were plenty of people who responded to the specific points that Michelle Obama made in her speech. However, the president took something else away from the totality of the address.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement,” he continued, noting former President Obama’s reticence to endorse his former number two until late in the process, by which time it was clear Biden had already sewn up the nomination.

“My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!” Trump added.

“People forget how divided our Country was under ObamaBiden. The anger and hatred were unbelievable,” he continued.

“They shouldn’t be lecturing to us. I’m here, as your President, because of them!”

The president also criticized the Obama administration’s slow response to the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic and the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, also had a fair summation of the situation: “It is what it is. Without @BarackObama there would be no @realDonaldTrump.”

“President Trump has appointed conservative judges, rebuilt the military, destroyed ISIS, cut taxes and regulations, is securing the border, negotiated new trade deals, passed criminal justice reform, re-set the Middle East, is standing up to China, etc.”

Michelle Obama talked unity. While her family was in the White House, there wasn’t a whole lot of interest in that.

Sure, she might have sounded to liberals like an “empathetic neighbor expressing sorrow for what our country has become.” But what conservatives were reminded of is that while she may try to talk up her husband’s years as a time of comity, peace, prosperity and good government, Trump’s election was a repudiation of this.

Sit back and watch, indeed.

