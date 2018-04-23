Trump Gives Orders to DHS as Mexican Migrant Caravans Make Their Way to the Border

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has directed the Department of Homeland Security to block a large group of migrants from Central America seeking to enter the U.S. that have begun arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” Trump tweeted.

Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018

He also repeated his position that negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico concerning the North American Free Trade Agreement may hinge on Mexico agreeing to prevent the flow of people from Central America through its country.

“Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast,” the president wrote.

Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018

Last week, Reuters reported a group of 50 Central American migrants reached Tijuana, Mexico, just south of San Diego and have requested asylum in the U.S.

“Since peaking at around 1,500 people, the so-called migrant ‘caravan’ has dwindled under pressure from Trump and Mexican migration authorities, who vowed to separate those migrants with a right to stay in Mexico from those who did not,” according to the news outlet.

Do you support the president's order to block the migrant caravan? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Jose Maria Garcia, director of the Juventud 2000, a group seeking to help the migrants enter the U.S., said more will be arriving at the border soon.

He pledged that his group “will continue to receive them and it will be up to them if they stay in the country or leave.”

Thousands of migrants from Central America make the 2,000-mile journey from their countries across Mexico seeking to enter the U.S. each year.

Earlier this month, Trump called for 4,000 National Guard troops to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist in border security.

The president listed stopping the flow of illegal immigrants, along with illegal drugs, and gang violence as three primary reasons for the move.

RELATED: Former Black Panther Demands Trump Give African Americans the State of Florida

For Guard troops to be deployed, the governors of individual states must approve the move. So far, several Republican governors, including those in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, have said they would approve the move.

Trump has called on Congress to fully fund his proposed border wall, which would cover approximately 700 miles of areas deemed strategic at a cost of approximately $18 billion.

So far, Congress has authorized $1.6 billion to improve and build upon current fencing and barriers (covering about 650 miles of the 1,900-mile border) and to beef up surveillance technology.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.