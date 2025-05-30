Trump Gives Outgoing Elon Musk a 'Very Special' Gift 'as a Presentation from Our Country'

President Donald Trump gifted outgoing Department of Government Efficiency advisor Elon Musk a “very special” gift of a golden key on Friday in the Oval Office for his work in cutting waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending.

Musk’s time as a special government employee came to a close this week, having served the allotted 130 days per year allowed by law.

With reporters present, Trump handed Musk a wooden box with the gold key, saying, “It goes to very special people, and I thought I’d give it to Elon as a presentation from our country.”

“Thank you, Elon. Take care of yourself,” the president added.

Musk joked about the large key, “The lock for this is amazing.”

.@POTUS presents @elonmusk with a gold White House key as a gift for his service as a special government employee. pic.twitter.com/vmpp3RcSTm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

Prior to presenting Musk with the key, Trump said, “Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern history. He’s already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world.”

In addition to being CEO of Tesla, Musk also leads SpaceX, and owns “the largest free speech platform” (which he renamed from Twitter to X), the president noted.

“Yet, Elon, with all of the success, willingly accepted the outrageous abuse, and slander, and lies because he does love our country,” Trump added, referring to the criticism Musk received and violent attacks on Tesla dealerships as a result of his work with DOGE.

“He’s all about the USA, and Americans owe him a great debt of gratitude,” he said.

Trump said of Musk’s work with DOGE that “he really has changed the mindset of a lot of people” and that the work he started in streamlining government will continue.

.@POTUS: @elonmusk‘s service to America has been without comparison in modern history. He’s already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world… Yet, Elon willingly accepted the outrageous abuse, and slander, and lies… because he does love our country. pic.twitter.com/hZIugFAVP3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

After receiving the key, Musk said, “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning. My time as a special government employee necessarily had to end.”

“But the DOGE team will only grow stronger over time,” he added. “It is permeating throughout the government, and I am confident that over time, we will see $1 trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction.”

He pointed out that his team had already identified over $160 billion in savings, and anticipates that number will top $200 billion soon.

ELON MUSK: “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning … The DOGE team will only grow stronger overtime … I am confident over time, we will see $1 trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction.” Thank you, Elon Musk 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Fvuf9ryjZw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2025

Musk said that he will continue to visit Trump and be an advisor to the DOGE team.

He concluded, “We are relentlessly pursuing $1 trillion in waste and fraud reductions, which will benefit the American taxpayer.”

