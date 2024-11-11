Trump Gives Putin an Ominous Warning in Post-Election Phone Call: Report

A new report said that President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday and warned him not to grab more of Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, Trump cited America’s military presence in Europe as a reason not to escalate the war. The Post did not name its sources, saying they were ”familiar with the call.”

Axios summed up Trump’s comments as, “Don’t escalate because I have weapons, too.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the report.

“There was no conversation,” he said in a report in Tass, adding, “This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction,” according to Newsweek.

Trump has said he will end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Post report said that Trump and Putin spoke about peace and that Trump sought to have talks soon about “the resolution of Ukraine’s war.”

The report said Ukraine was aware of the conversation.

The Post report noted that Trump is speaking to world leaders on his own and not through the State Department and U.S. government interpreters.

“They are just calling [Trump] directly,” the Post quoted one of its unnamed sources as saying.

Peskov initially said after Trump’s landslide election that Putin would not call the leader of “an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”

On Thursday, Putin publicly praised Trump for his “manly” response to being shot and said he was “ready” to speak to Trump.

“Trump talked during his campaign about how he sees everything through deals, that he can make a deal that will lead everyone to peace. At least he talks about peace, not about confrontation and the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” Peskov said.

“Trump is less predictable, and also [it] is less predictable to what extent Trump will stick to the statements he made during the election campaign. Let’s wait and see,” he said.

Trump representative Steven Cheung said there will be no comment on Trump’s calls with world leaders, according to Axios. Trump has indicated he has spoken to about 70 world leaders since winning the election.

“President Trump won a historic election decisively and leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the world stage,” Cheung said, per the Post.

“That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger relationships with the 45th and 47th President because he represents global peace and stability,” he said.

