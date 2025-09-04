Trump Gives Rosie O'Donnell Citizenship Update: 'Serious Thought'

On Sunday, one of the longest-standing thorns in President Donald Trump’s side was forced to issue an apology.

On Wednesday, Trump made clear that the apology from former actress/comedian Rosie O’Donnell may have been too little, too late.

Last week, O’Donnell made waves when she erroneously claimed that school shooter Robin Westman was a Trump supporter.

She apologized for the incorrect classification, but offered little contriteness otherwise.

A few days later, Trump took to Truth Social to posit his most recent “serious” thoughts on his longtime critic:

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 09:43 PM EST 09/03/25 As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so! pic.twitter.com/EOmoUTMnyN — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 4, 2025

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” Trump posted Wednesday.

He added: “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Trump has broached this subject regarding O’Donnell before. In July, the president took to Truth to, similar to his recent post, question how “great” an American O’Donnell was.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump posted. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

O’Donnell made a point of letting the world know that she was leaving America for the greener pastures of Ireland shortly after Trump secured his second term as president.

(The feud between the two goes much further back.)

Despite the big proclamation and continued shots at how awful she finds Trump, it is worth mentioning that O’Donnell has never renounced her American citizenship.

It would be remiss not to mention, however, that it’s very difficult to denaturalize a U.S. citizen, and even harder to expatriate them.

The Fourteenth Amendment grants broad protections to citizens, both native and naturalized.

It’s particularly difficult to denaturalize an American born stateside, as O’Donnell was.

While Trump may not be able to actually revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship, he’s clearly intent on making sure she has plenty to think about.

Given that and the well-documented history between the two, this is one frosty relationship that’s unlikely to thaw anytime soon.

