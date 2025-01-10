Trump Gives Special Inauguration Honor to Two Men Injured in July Assassination Attempt

Two men wounded in July’s attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump will be Trump’s guests as he is inaugurated president.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both suffered critical injures when they were shot by Thomas Crooks, who wounded Trump at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Rallygoer Corey Comperatore was killed that day.

“James and David are very appreciative of President Trump and his team for inviting them to attend the Inauguration weekend,” the men said in a statement from their attorney, Joseph Feldman, according to Fox News.

“They are honored to take part in the festivities alongside the incoming administration and other guests. President Trump has treated both of our clients as though they are family.”

Feldman said Trump “and his team have been nothing short of spectacular in maintaining an open line of communication with the families and have expressed great interest in James and David’s long road to recovery.”

“Our clients would like to remember that while they and President Trump will have the great honor of being together at the Inauguration, there is one individual who will not be joining them, and they wish to once again send their prayers and condolences to the Comperatore family,” Feldman said.

Copenhaver and Dutch were hospitalized after each man was shot twice before Crooks was in turn killed by a federal sniper.

“Although they are far from recovery and, in fact, will never be fully recovered, it is a tribute to their strength and love of country that they will make the trip to the Inauguration,” Feldman said.

“Many thanks to the President and his team for ensuring that their needs will be met throughout the weekend. On behalf of James and David, we want to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support,” he said.

Feldman noted that support goes both ways,

“As always, their support for President Trump is unwavering, and they both look forward to America being placed first for the next four years,” Feldman said.

Feldman has said the Copenhaver did not know at first that he had been shot, according to Fox News.

“He had almost seen or heard something whiz past him, which we’re assuming was a bullet. He felt it on his arm, and he looked down at his arm … and felt pain initially, but he hadn’t even realized he had been shot a second time at that point. It could have been shock,” Feldman said.

Attorneys for Dutch and Copenhaver have alerted local governments in Pennsylvania that they will sue those involved in the security for the July 13 rally, according to the Observer-Reporter.

Washington County solicitor Gary Sweat said neither the county nor regional SWAT teams should be held responsible.

“They were basically just backup, and from what I’m seeing, the U.S. Secret Service had total control over the site and security,” Sweat said.

“I think once you get down into the specifics, you’ll find that the regional SWAT teams were not responsible for any of the security lapses because they did not design or institute the plan. They were backup. So, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

