Share
News
President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Gives Stunning Reply When Asked About Names of Donors for $200M White House Ballroom Addition

 By Randy DeSoto  August 2, 2025 at 3:30am
Share

President Donald Trump said Friday that he may be the only donor for the $200 million ballroom addition to the White House complex.

A reporter asked the president, “How many donors do you think it is going to take to get the $200 million?”

“Maybe one: Me,” Trump answered.

“You would cut that check yourself?” a reporter followed up.

“I would,” Trump answered.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted during a news briefing, “President Trump and other donors have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million structure.”

She said that the ballroom will be a “much-needed and exquisite addition.” It will be 90,000 square feet and will let presidents host events for up to 650 people, more than tripling the East Room’s current approximately 200-person capacity.

Do you support building a White House ballroom?

The new ballroom will be “substantially separated” from the main building of the White House, yet “its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical,” Leavitt said.

Past administrations have set up large tents on the White House lawn when presidents hosted large sit-down functions, such as state dinners for foreign leaders, she noted.

Related:
Secret Service Arrests Man Who Breached Treasury Building Perimeter, Calls in Bomb Squad

Construction on the new ballroom will begin in September, with McCrery Architects, Clark Construction, and AECOM tapped for the project.

The facility is “expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term,” Leavitt said.

“We’re good at building,” Trump said on Thursday. “I’m good at building things, and we’ll get it built quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful — top of the line.”

“It will be a great legacy project. I think it will be special,” he added.

Newsweek reported that the new ballroom will be the largest building project undertaken on the grounds since a major renovation of the White House itself from 1948 to 1952 during the presidency of Harry Truman.

Before him, President Theodore Roosevelt oversaw the addition of the West Wing, which was completed in 1902.

Since returning to office, Trump has installed large flag poles in front and behind the White House, enhanced the Oval Office with golden embroidery and fixtures, and started creating a stone patio in the Rose Garden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Jesus' Advice for Those Living Through Troubling Times
Trump Gives Stunning Reply When Asked About Names of Donors for $200M White House Ballroom Addition
CNN Data Expert Runs the Numbers on 2028 Dem Primary – Has Terrible News for Kamala Harris: 'Hold Your Horses'
Gen. Flynn Caught One of the Most Important Details of Newly Found FBI Burn Bags - Could Hit Comey Himself: Fingerprints
Intel Analyst Who Refused to Lie About Russia Hoax Got Threatening In-Person Message from Superior: Declassified Docs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation