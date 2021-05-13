Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said President Joe Biden’s weakness and unwillingness to stand up for Israel is jeopardizing world peace and linked the Biden presidency with the bombardment of Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The bombardment, which began Monday, continued into early Thursday local time as rockets fired from Gaza rained down on a broad section of Israel. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza.

Significant barrage of rockets launched towards Central #Israel up towards Haifa pic.twitter.com/8Y3MJG9NhX — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) May 12, 2021

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump said in a statement on his website Tuesday.

“Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he said.

Trump also targeted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who on Monday called Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza “an act of terrorism.”

Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid. https://t.co/vWWQfMqBkT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 10, 2021



“Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault,” Trump said.

The former president was not the only voice to criticize Biden.

The escalation Hamas showed in firing hundreds of rockets at Israel is a test Biden failed, according to Professor Eytan Gilboa of Bar-Ilan University. He said Biden’s actions in lifting the terrorist label Trump slapped on the Iranian-backed Houthis of Yemen and giving the Palestinians the aid Trump withheld sent the wrong message.

Additional footage of some of the on going airstrikes in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yD0npomG93 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) May 12, 2021

“If you are a terrorist organization, and you don’t do anything and sanctions are lifted against you, this means you can do whatever you want,” Gilboa said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Other terrorist organizations in the Middle East, like Hamas, look at this and say, ‘This is what the US is doing? Very good. We can exploit it.’”

After the aid was restored, “Hamas and Islamic Jihad were looking and saying to themselves that if the US restored this aid unconditionally, then we can do whatever we want,” Gilboa said.

“The US is strengthening terrorist organizations who are against peace.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized the Biden administration, saying it “clearly signaled less support” than the Trump administration for Israel’s right to defend itself, which invited “precisely the kinds of violence we are seeing in the region today,” according to Fox News.

“Simple things like President Biden delaying his call with Israeli leadership and restarting funding to the [Palestinian Authority] through the [United Nations], all tell Hamas and terrorists in the West Bank that America places less value on the relationship between Israel and the United States.”

