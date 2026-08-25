Trump 'Giving Serious Consideration' to Changing Name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

President Donald Trump issued two scathing social media posts directed at Canada Tuesday morning following fallout from a failed trade deal that has put both sides on the offensive.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

President Trump just dropped a bombshell that has Canada losing its mind: the United States is seriously considering renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America.

With trade talks collapsed and Ontario’s leaders talking tough, Trump made it clear we don’t expect to be doing much… pic.twitter.com/aUSR1M2Jcp — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 25, 2026

The commander in chief, who’s known for valuing symbolism, has already changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, and changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Trump followed up with another Truth Social post that countered Canadian claims that talks broke down over U.S. objections to French language and packaging requirements.

That post read, “I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing. This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec.”

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The president’s comments come just one day after he accused America’s neighbor to the north of profiting from unfair trade deals, and promised to enact punitive tariffs to restore balance.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries. Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”

Trump then announced a massive 50 percent tariff hike to encourage manufacturing in the United States, adding that Canada will no longer receive special treatment.

“On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%,” he proclaimed. “Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US! They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!”

The tariffs will cover $20 billion in Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks, cement, and more.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation is “at war” with the U.S. following the failed trade negotiations.

“You’re at war when you get attacked. We got attacked,” Carney told reporters on Saturday. “That’s fine. We’ve got the reserves. We’ve got the resilience. We’ve got the plan. We’ve got the focus. We will respond.”

Carney added, “America is trying to break us so they can own us.”

There have also been threats from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who told The Associated Press this week that he’s considering raising electricity prices, and could even cut power to the United States.

“We power 1.5 million homes and businesses,” he said. “Everything’s on the table. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Ford has reportedly tried this before, but after Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, he backed off.

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