Trump Gloats About the First Lady: ‘We Have Our Own Jackie O. Today… Melania T.’

President Donald Trump gushed about first lady Melania Trump on Friday while discussing his plans to repaint Air Force One and scrap the color scheme originally chosen by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

“The baby blue doesn’t fit with us, and people get used to something. And it was Jackie O. and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O. today, it’s called Melania,” Trump said during an interview on “Fox and Friends.”

“We’ll call it Melania T.”

Trump’s full interview Friday on “Fox & Friends” can be seen below:

TRENDING: Eighth US Tourist Mysteriously Dies in Dominican Republic

The president revealed plans a day earlier to give Air Force One a bolder, more patriotic look that includes a new red, white and blue paint job.

The plane has been its iconic “luminous ultramarine” blue and white since it was designed in part by Kennedy Onassis in 1962.

“People love [Melania],” Trump continued. “She gets no credit from the media but she gets credit from the people.”

“When I go and speak in front of these big crowds, we have tremendous crowds and so many people are holding up banners, you know, ‘We love our first lady,’” he added.

Do you think Melania Trump is a classy first lady? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (340 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

“A lot of them say, ‘We love stilettos,’ you know, the high heels.”

Trump harkened back to August when Melania accompanied him on a trip to tour the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Melania received widespread criticism for wearing 5-inch black stilettos onto the plane en route to a disaster area, despite changing into sneakers prior to landing in Texas.

“She likes to look elegant in the White House but she had the sneakers, she’s carrying sneakers for when we get off,” he explained.

“But, you know, people really do love the job the first lady’s doing.”

RELATED: Major Drug Companies Sue over Trump Administration Rule Requiring Prices in TV Ads

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.