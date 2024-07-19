Trump: 'I Had God on My Side.' I Was in Very Serious Trouble, But I Felt Serene

Former President Donald Trump told the delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday that he felt “very safe” following an assassination attempt on his life because of God’s presence.

The 45th president began by saying he would only be telling the story of what happened on Saturday at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, once because it was too painful to tell.

Trump recounted that when the bullet struck his ear, it hit with such force he wondered what it could be.

He quickly realized it was gunfire and then ducked down, and Secret Service agents soon pounced on him.

Trump surrounded by secret service as he is on the ground, blood seen running down his face. pic.twitter.com/3e7YozTD9b — Anthony Cabassa (IWA) (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 13, 2024

At that moment, Trump said he was not afraid.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that,” he said.

The day after the assassination attempt, Trump, like Ronald Reagan did in 1981, credited “God alone” with protecting him.

The 45th president wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday, “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he added.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all,” Trump said.

