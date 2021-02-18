Former President Donald Trump built a political career out of forcing liberals to face reality — and a post-presidential interview on Wednesday showed he hasn’t changed.

In a telephone interview with Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly, Trump, who’s been largely out of the public eye since Inauguration Day, took on current President Joe Biden’s appearance during a CNN town hall Tuesday and Biden’s claim that there was no coronavirus vaccine when he took office.

His description was dead-on, and it won’t make liberals happy at all.

“I saw that he said there was no vaccine when he came into office, and yet he got a shot before he came into office,” Trump told the host of “Greg Kelly Reports,” a program that’s rapidly growing in popularity with Trump’s political base.

“It was already in early November that we announced it, but we actually had it substantially before that. We were giving millions of shots and millions of doses.

“So he’s either not telling a truth, or he’s mentally gone. One or the other.”

Those should not be palatable options when it comes to the president of the United States.

But they’re alternatives Americans are likely going to have to get used to thanks to the installation of the aging, often-confused Biden to the highest office in the land.

Check out his statement from Tuesday night.

Biden says there was no vaccine when he came into office. That is abjectly FALSE. President Trump brought about the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in history. How does Joe get away with this? pic.twitter.com/OcFeVbQ3At — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

That was far from the only questionable moment. No one who watched even video segments of Biden’s CNN appearance could have been inspired to confidence by the wandering answers.

Besides the flatly wrong statement about the coronavirus, Biden made excuses for Chinese government practices that his own secretary of state agrees are “genocide,” and claimed that the liberal boogeyman of “white supremacy” is an actual threat to the United States. (It barely exists to the degree liberals obsess over, much less posing a threat to the Republic. The heyday of the Democratic Ku Klux Klan is long over.)

As disgraceful as Biden’s appearance was, it was protected, naturally by his Praetorian Guard in the establishment media. In the case of the vaccine howler, for instance, the establishment “fact-checkers” hastened to assure Americans that what the president said wasn’t really what he meant. (Does anyone remember any major media outlet trying to interpret Trump’s words like that?)

That might work for liberal activists posing as journalists, but for normal Americans, the options Trump presented are a little easier to believe.

Biden, after all, has a well-established reputation for appearing confused and detached in public — and it goes well beyond the kind of occasional verbal slip-up the establishment media is trying to pass off here.

He is also well known, and deservedly so, for not being shy about skewing the truth.

He has lied repeatedly, and publicly about incidents that are matters of public knowledge — and almost always to make himself look good. (Being present for a field-of-combat awards ceremony that didn’t happen, for instance, or getting “arrested” in South Africa in the 1970s while trying to visit then-imprisoned anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela.)

Do you think Trump's assessment of Biden's claim was correct?

For Biden to claim there was no vaccine when he took office would be just another way to try to discredit the Trump presidency, and claim undeserved credit for his own administration.

So both Biden’s history and common sense back up Trump in his take on Biden’s CNN appearance Tuesday night: Biden’s mind is going or he was lying.

And even though social media these days is an even fouler liberal cesspool than it used to be, thanks to the purging conservative voices (including Trump’s), there were users out there who knew it.

Trump responds to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine claims: He was ‘either not telling the truth or mentally gone’ Biden claims he inherited no vaccines and no plan even after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which was created by Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’… https://t.co/jMB2UnHTAL — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 18, 2021

The lies and lack of mental acuity have merged — AJ BOtte (@ajBlakeOtt) February 18, 2021

I think the man at the top, slipped of the rails, or got bad info from the vice president, maybe shes setting him up.

Oh no wait he forgets things — WOLF (@WZ1966) February 18, 2021

None of this is pleasant to consider, but Biden’s political history, combined with his performance on Tuesday, doesn’t really give an option.

An out-and-out lying president is probably preferable to one whose mental grasp of reality is so weak he can’t remember the basic timeline of the pandemic — one of the most pivotal events in the country’s history (and the main reason Biden is even in office).

On other hand, the prospect of having a president willing to tell a bald-faced lie on national television about a fundamental fact like when the coronavirus vaccine became available isn’t comforting either.

But that’s the reality of what transpired on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Trump made liberals face it.

And as long as Biden is in the Oval Office, Americans of every political stripe are going to have to face a lot more of it.

