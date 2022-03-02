Trump Goes on Live TV After SOTU to Unleash on Biden, Proclaims the Country Is 'Going to Hell'

Former President Donald Trump is making more public comments these days, with the latest focused on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Trump made it clear Wednesday as he called into Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” that he wasn’t impressed with his successor’s speech.

“What he said was just so bad for our country,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo, noting that Biden didn’t talk about high oil prices and inflation or solutions to them.

“They want to raise taxes!” he declared. “And how do you do that? I’ve never heard of people raising taxes getting elected.”

“But he wants to raise taxes. That will totally kill the economy — totally kill it,” the former president said of Biden.







Listening to Trump, it’s refreshing to hear a voice reflecting insight and confidence, something not currently coming from the White House.

Biden’s address underscored that with its empty bragging and false claims demonstrating an administration with little of which to be proud.

And that shows up in the president’s low approval rating of 37 percent, in a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll — a number about which Trump expressed skepticism.

“I don’t believe 37 percent,” the former president said. “Because if you believe that he’s got a 37 percent, that means that 37 percent of the people in this country approve of the job he’s doing. How can you do that when the country’s falling — going to hell. Our country’s going to hell.”

He pointed to high crime rates in cities run by Democrats and a porous southern border through which criminals are entering the United States.

“And these are some really bad people, including terrorists, by the way,” Trump told Bartiromo. “We’ll be paying for that a long time, that open border.”

The past year might seem like a bad dream, especially contrasting the current situation with the accomplishments of the Trump administration. In typical hyperbole, the former president pointed out one aspect of it.

“We had the strongest, tightest border in the history of our country a year ago,” he said before returning to the Biden approval rating.

“You tell me it’s 37 percent, Maria? I don’t believe it,” Trump said. “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe 37 percent of the people would vote for him.”

Speculation continues regarding a 2024 presidential run for the former president

Another potential GOP candidate frequently mentioned is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a straw poll at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump handily beat DeSantis, 70 percent to 21 percent.

With or without a presidential bid, Trump continues to be a force in the Republican party.

President Trump Went on LIVE TV to SLAM Brandon, Pelosi Regime Without Skipping a BEAT After Biden’s FAILED State of the Union pic.twitter.com/b7vwTEIqcv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2022

“We had a very big night last night that nobody talks about either, in Texas,” he told Bartiromo.

“I endorsed 33 candidates – many of whom were not favored — I endorsed 33 candidates, and every one of those candidates either won and won easily, like the governor, like the lieutenant governor, et cetera — they either won and won easily or they’re very substantially leading and they’ll have a primary and they’re going to win in the primaries,” the former president said.

Some continue to cringe at Trump’s blunt way of talking and his braggadocio, but compared with the mutters, stumbles and fabrications of the current administration, the former president is sounding very good.

