Trump Goes Nuclear on 'Epic Fail' Rihanna Halftime Show: 'Single Worst' in History

Rihanna may have found love in a hopeless place, but she’s not getting any from former President Donald Trump after her halftime performance Sunday at the Super Bowl.

In a post on his Truth Social media platform Sunday night, the former president called Rihanna out on an “epic fail” and for using “foul and insulting language” during the “single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

Rihanna has previously expressed her discontent with Trump — hardly a surprise, given the fact she makes bank in the ludicrously leftist entertainment industry — but Sunday’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, didn’t include any Orange Man bashing.

Instead, as the New York Post reported, the big news from the show was that she let her fans know she is pregnant with her second child during the 13-minute medley of her greatest hits.

Which, you know, good for her — but I’ve heard those “greatest hits” before, and while I can avouch they were indeed hits, “greatest” is not a word that springs to mind when describing her oeuvre. Hence, I watched the spectacle with the volume off.

I’m almost regretful, inasmuch I apparently missed some prime Milli Vanilli’ing going on:

#Rihanna you know I love you but that’s the worst lips sinc ever. OMG 😳 pic.twitter.com/B3EQI888cm — Alicia Baeza (@LemAliciaBaeza) February 13, 2023

Amazing how Rihanna is able to keep singing even when she puts the mic aside and doesn’t move her lips at all. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 13, 2023

Whatever the case, Trump wasn’t a fan: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he wrote in the Truth Social post.

“Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Trump had previously complained about Rihanna’s selection after GOP Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson had called on the NFL to pull the singer due to her anti-Trump views.

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week.

Now, look, far be it from me to complain about Rihanna lip-syncing, which is the least problematic aspect of the performance. To paraphrase the comedian Lewis Black in a PG-friendly manner, you could sleep the entire year ’round, wake up just for the Super Bowl halftime show, and it would tell you all you needed to know about how much further down America had gone into the toilet.

Was she lip-syncing badly? I’ll leave that to you, if you want to watch it. I had it on mute on Sunday for a reason — and just because it’s now Tuesday, that reason still hasn’t changed.

It’s on YouTube here, but be warned, it can be offensive.

However, as for the part about “insulting far more than half of our Nation,” Rihanna is also the same woman who tried to attract attention to herself, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, by spray painting “F*** Trump” at the Cadillac Ranch — a hippie-mastic Route 66 roadside attraction/art installation in which individuals are invited to spray-paint old Cadillacs sticking up out of the ground.

In addition, Rihanna also called Trump “the most mentally ill human being in America” in a 2019 interview with Vogue magazine.

Whether or not this is what drew Trump’s ire, suffice it to say he was reveling in a bit of schadenfreude.

Finally, in terms of her stylist: My only explanation is that, after seeing the buzz that inane Sam Smith performance at the Grammys created, Rihanna’s team made a quick call and asked if there were any leftovers.

That still doesn’t explain her backup dancers, however, who seem to all be clad in 75-percent complete versions of the bunny suit from “A Christmas Story.”

Now, was this the worst Super Bowl halftime show ever? Perhaps a bit of hyperbole there; I’m too young to remember Up With People, but I’m told their extravaganzas were especially cringe. Also, let’s not forget the modern era of mega-blockbuster Super Bowl halftime shows was kicked off by Michael Jackson, a man credibly accused of serial child molestation, so there’s that.

Nevertheless, the halftime show was an object lesson in Hollywood’s values, with suggestive lyrics, crotch-grabbing (from a pregnant woman, no less) and a general atmosphere of debauchery.

Say what you will about Up With People, I don’t remember any of the pregnant members of that troupe grabbing their genitalia on national TV after spray-painting “F*** Reagan” on a Cadillac. Just saying.

