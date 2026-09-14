Trump Goes Nuclear on Truth Social, Dropping Nine Posts About Iran, Data Centers, AI, Joe Biden, And More

President Donald Trump put out a series of social media posts Monday, addressing everything from artificial intelligence to oil prices to President Joe Biden’s administration being the one that drove up prices.

In the longest of the nine posts, Trump wrote, “Concerning AI, when, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy? AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX, no different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA — UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1 — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2 — and all of the other HOAXES and SCAMS that America was forced to endure through the Destructionists’ and Deviants’ foul play and illegal conduct.”

“President Xi, of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future. Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States. I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking,” he added.

“AI, and Data Centers, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History ­­— Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet. It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!”



The president’s post appeared to come in response to top tech execs like Anthropic CEO Dario Amode, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Elon Musk last weekend throwing their support behind AI regulation to slow down the pace of development, Mediaite reported.

“Like many technologies before it, AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious… They include the risk of losing control of AI systems, misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism, and serious economic disruption. A race to the bottom, spurred by commercial incentives, can make these risks more acute,” Amodei wrote in a lengthy statement.

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“AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI. This dynamic is called recursive self-improvement, and it is starting to happen across the industry, including at Anthropic, as we and others have described. Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all,” he added.

Trump wrote in another post on Monday, “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so!”

“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!” the president said.

Trump contended in another post, “The only reason the AI/Data Center outburst is happening is because the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!”

The president also asserted, “Soon you’ll find out they’re working for people that do not have the best interests of the United States in mind!”

On to the subject of energy, Trump said, “Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM [Conflagration] is all over.”

He added, “I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by ‘TRUMP.’ Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon! With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long.”

Politico reported that gasoline peaked at just over $5 per gallon in June 2022 when Biden was in office. That was the same month the inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent. A barrel of oil was approximately $122 per barrel at the time, while it is $102 now.

The current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.31, and the inflation rate in August was 3.4 percent.

Trump also noted in a post that “Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran.”

In another post, Trump reaffirmed his plan to issue a $5,000 dividend check to all American adults. “When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it,” he wrote.

The president also lauded the nation’s defense industry, writing, “I’ve just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond.”

Trump was apparently seeking to counter media coverage that the United States is running low on certain munitions.

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