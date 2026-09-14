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President Donald Trump, seen in a 2025 photo, sent a rapid-fire string of social media posts Monday.
President Donald Trump, seen in a 2025 photo, sent a rapid-fire string of social media posts Monday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Goes Nuclear on Truth Social, Dropping Nine Posts About Iran, Data Centers, AI, Joe Biden, And More

 By Randy DeSoto  September 14, 2026 at 3:05pm
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President Donald Trump put out a series of social media posts Monday, addressing everything from artificial intelligence to oil prices to President Joe Biden’s administration being the one that drove up prices.

In the longest of the nine posts, Trump wrote, “Concerning AI, when, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy? AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX, no different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA — UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1 — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2 — and all of the other HOAXES and SCAMS that America was forced to endure through the Destructionists’ and Deviants’ foul play and illegal conduct.”

“President Xi, of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future. Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States. I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking,” he added.

“AI, and Data Centers, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History ­­— Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet. It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!”


The president’s post appeared to come in response to top tech execs like Anthropic CEO Dario Amode, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Elon Musk last weekend throwing their support behind AI regulation to slow down the pace of development, Mediaite reported.

“Like many technologies before it, AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious… They include the risk of losing control of AI systems, misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism, and serious economic disruption. A race to the bottom, spurred by commercial incentives, can make these risks more acute,” Amodei wrote in a lengthy statement.

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“AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI. This dynamic is called recursive self-improvement, and it is starting to happen across the industry, including at Anthropic, as we and others have described. Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all,” he added.

Trump wrote in another post on Monday, “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so!”

“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!” the president said.

Trump contended in another post, “The only reason the AI/Data Center outburst is happening is because the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!”

The president also asserted, “Soon you’ll find out they’re working for people that do not have the best interests of the United States in mind!”

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On to the subject of energy, Trump said, “Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM [Conflagration] is all over.”

He added, “I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by ‘TRUMP.’ Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon! With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long.”

Politico reported that gasoline peaked at just over $5 per gallon in June 2022 when Biden was in office. That was the same month the inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent. A barrel of oil was approximately $122 per barrel at the time, while it is $102 now.

The current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.31, and the inflation rate in August was 3.4 percent.

Trump also noted in a post that “Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran.”

In another post, Trump reaffirmed his plan to issue a $5,000 dividend check to all American adults. “When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it,” he wrote.

The president also lauded the nation’s defense industry, writing, “I’ve just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond.”

Trump was apparently seeking to counter media coverage that the United States is running low on certain munitions.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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