Trump Goes Off on Al Sharpton over Baltimore Feud: ‘Just a Conman at Work!’

President Donald Trump on Monday broadened his field of fire with Democrats in his dispute with Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

And the Rev. Al Sharpton, the country’s premier civil rights grifter and incessant shill for the left, is definitely in the target zone.

Sharpton put himself there, of course, but it’s a decision he’s likely to regret.

Trump took to Twitter in the morning in response to a post Sunday night from Sharpton announcing he was on his way to Baltimore.

The city has become a proxy battleground between Trump and Democrats because Cummings, who represents large parts of Baltimore, has been one of the president’s most outspoken – and hypocritical – opponents in Congress, especially with the southern border crisis and illegal immigration.

TRENDING: Former Obama Admin Attorney Forced To Apologize After False Claim About Fox News

Sharpton is taking Cummings’ side, of course, and Trump’s tweet is nailing him for it – with a description of Sharpton that sums up the New York City activist in a way Sharpton is never described by the mainstream media.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Every American who’s familiar with Sharpton’s activities since he broke onto the national scene with the infamous Tawana Brawley rape hoax in the late 1980s to his position now as an MSNBC host recognizes the picture Trump is painting.

The fact that Sharpton has been able to recast his own image – from a rabble-rouser who stirred up violence that turned fatal violence in New York in the 1980s and ‘90s into an elder statesman of the Democratic Party who was a frequent adviser to President Barack Obama – is part of the particular disgrace of the modern liberal establishment.

Do you think Trump is right about Al Sharpton? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1063 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

For liberals, such as the Democratic presidential contenders who’ve humiliated themselves by jostling to kiss Sharpton’s ring to get his backing in the primary race, Sharpton is actually considered a “leader.”

RELATED: Trump Signs Bill To Make Sure 9/11 Victims Fund Never Runs Dry; Left Still Attacks Him

But the more honest parts of the country — including Trump and his millions of supporters — see Sharpton as a man who has spent decades profiting personally from getting involved in racial controversies.

Now, Sharpton is inserting himself into the dispute between the president and Cummings and he’s not likely to come out the winner in a tangle with Trump.

Thanks to HBO’s series “The Wire,” a good deal of the country already knew that Baltimore is a city where no sane person would want to raise a family. Thanks to the Trump-Cummings dispute, and the facts coming out around it, the rest of America is learning that now.

As always, Sharpton is coming in on the wrong side, but this time he’s facing an opponent who’s willing to call him out as a “con artist, a troublemaker, always looking for a score.”

Not even liberals can make much of an argument about that.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.