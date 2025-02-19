Share
President Donald Trump, right, denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as a "dictator" on Wednesday after Zelenskyy claimed Trump "lives in a disinformation space."
Trump Goes Off on 'Dictator' Zelenskyy in Response to 'Disinformation' Jab

 By Jack Davis  February 19, 2025 at 12:49pm
President Donald Trump’s simmering frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy boiled over Wednesday as Trump denounced Zelenskyy as a “dictator” a day after Zelenskyy hurled barbs at Trump.

Trump is currently on a mission to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to a close.

He and Zelenskyy have been sparring over the terms of what a peace agreement might look like and how much of Ukraine Russia may be able to keep, as noted by The New York Times.

In a clip posted to X, Zelenskyy took his grievances public, saying Trump is repeating Russian propaganda.

“We understand that this information is coming from Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand that, and we have total evidence for that.”

“He is the leader of the American people, whom we respect a lot,” he also said. “Unfortunately, he lives in a disinformation space.”

Trump counterpunched on Truth Social.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote.

Do you think the Ukraine war will end within the next month?

“The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation,” Trump continued.


Trump then indicted Zelenskyy as a failure.

“On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is ‘MISSING.’ He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’ A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” he wrote.

Trump said talks are making progress while Ukraine pouts.

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only ‘TRUMP,’ and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” he wrote.

Trump then offered his conclusion: “I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died — And so it continues…..”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation