Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Goes Off on Reporter: 'Don't Ever Talk to the President That Way'

×
By Kipp Jones
Published November 27, 2020 at 11:13am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump laid into an establishment media reporter Thursday during a media briefing on Thanksgiving.

The president was taking questions about a number of topics, including proposed troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, coronavirus vaccines and also about the still-contested election.

Asked if he will leave the White House if Democrat Joe Biden, who is the presumed president-elect following an election that was quickly called by the media during the week of the election, Trump affirmed he indeed would, but only if Biden is certified as the winner by the Electoral College.

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud,” Trump said.

Trump stated that time is not a luxury to prove allegations of massive election fraud, but “everything else is on our side, facts are on our side, this was a massive fraud.”

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

The exchange with the media quickly grew tense, though.

Trump, apparently incensed by a disrespectful reporter, set him straight during a moment where members of the White House press poll were heard on video yelling over one another.

It is not clear exactly what was said, but Trump’s response was crystal clear.

“Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight,” Trump said to the reporter.

”Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” he added.

Newsweek identified the reporter the president was speaking to as Jeff Mason with Reuters.

Are you glad Trump has continued to stand up to biased reporters?

Trump moved on from Mason and stated, “alright, I’m gonna go with another question.”

Asked again about conceding if Biden is certified, Trump affirmed he would, if necessary.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” Trump said.

Trump also was not shy about questioning the election results, and Biden’s supposed historic margin of victory.

RELATED: 'On to SCOTUS!' Trump Legal Team Declares After Key Appeals Court Decision

“This election was a fraud,” he said.

“There’s no way that Biden got 80 million votes,” Trump told the reporters, concluding that there was widespread fraud that pushed Biden over the finish line.

“This election was a rigged election.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







'We Must Stand And Be Counted:' Rock Legend Comes Out Against Lockdown with Bold New Song
CNN: Trump's Call for Unity and Togetherness 'Could Put Vulnerable People at Risk'
Trump Goes Off on Reporter: 'Don't Ever Talk to the President That Way'
Trump's Lawyer Has 3 Defiant Words for Cowards Sending Her Threats
Trump Has Fiery 2-Word Response After NFL Players Kneel for Anthem at Thanksgiving Game
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×